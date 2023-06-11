WATCH: 'She Said Yes': Fans Pops the Question to Beloved at The Oval During WTC Final

The World Test Championship 2023 Final between India and Australia is in its fourth day, as two of the top teams in world cricket battle it out to hoist the prestigious Test mace high at the end of the encounter at The Oval.

A heartwarming incident transpired in the stands as a fan proposed to his beloved and the lady said yes.

A post pertaining to the same was shared on the social media platform Twitter with the caption “Proposal at Oval in WTC final. She said “Yes".

India won the toss and put Australia to bat first as the Aussies racked up the runs in the first innings courtesy of tons from Steve Smith, who managed to put 121 runs off his willow, while Travis Head piled on with 163 runs.

Opener David warner and wicketkeeper Alex Carey also made sizeable contributions of 43 an 48 runs respectively to bolster their side’s first-innings total to 469 runs.

India’s first innings was held together by the calm and composed innings of Ajinkya Rahane, who made 89 to steady the ship. Shardul Thakur came up with a half century despite enduring multiple body blows by the Australian pace unit that kept attacking the Indian’s body line.

Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with 48 runs as Australia bundled out Indi for 296 runs.

