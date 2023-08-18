India Beat Ireland by 2 Runs in 1st T20I Through DLS Method as Rain Interrupts Play

Team India asserted their dominance over the Irish cricket team with a … wicket win over the hosts at the Malahide on Friday in the opener of the three-match T20I series.

India skipper Jasprit Bumrah, making his return after 11 months on the sidelines due to a severe back injury, won the toss and opted to bowl first.

The menacing seamer did not take long to make his presence felt as he struck with the very second delivery of the game with a splendid delivery which castled Irish opener Andrew Balbirne after he nicked it onto his stumps.

Bumrah further stamped his authority as he dismissed Lorcan Tucker in the penultimate delivery of the opening over as he was caught behind by Indian keeper Sanju Samson.

The hosts were reeling at 5 runs for the loss of 2 wickets after Bumrah’s first over, but Harry Tector and Paul Stirling put up a 23 runs stand before the former was scalped by T20I debutant Prasidh Krishna after scoring 9 runs off 16 deliveries.

Stirling was next to go as spinner Ravi Bishnoi bowled the Irish opener out. George Dockrell couldn’t hold the crease long as he was sent back to the hut by Krishna for a solitary run off three deliveries. Mark Adair’s run-a-ball innings was brought to an end by Bishnoi after scoring 16 runs.

Curtis Campher and Barry McCarthy saved Ireland’s blushes with a 57-run stand before the former was dismissed by Arshdeep Singh after having scored 39 off 33 deliveries.

But, McCarthy would ensure that Ireland would complete their quota of 20 at the crease as he brought up his fighting unbeaten half-ton in the very last ball of the innings with a massive six, bringing Ireland’s score to 139 for the loss of 7 wickets.

Chasing the 140-run target, India opened with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

The left-handed Jaiswal gave India a good start before he fell for 24 runs off 23 deliveries as he was dismissed by Irish pacer Craig Young.

Young was also responsible for sending Tlak Varma back to the pavilion for a golden duck as the Indian batsman nicked one onto the keeper.