'We Were Not Outplayed by a Better Team': Andy Roberts on West Indies Defeat to India in 1983 World Cup Final

Legendary West Indies pacer Andy Roberts made a bold statement on Indian cricket team which lifted the 1983 World Cup trophy. Kapil Dev and Co. scripted history by beating West Indies in the final of 1983 WC at the Lord’s which changed the landscape of Indian cricket on the world stage. West Indies were unbeaten at the World Cup before the tournament but India managed to beat them in both group stage and final to stun the cricketing world.

India entered the tournament as the underdogs and no one gave them a chance to even qualify for the playoffs but they played collective and brave cricket throughout the tournament to get over the line.

Advertisement

Also Read | ICC, BCCI Teams to Inspect Arun Jaitley Stadium This Month

Roberts talked about the loss to India in the World Cup Final and made a bold statement that they are not beaten by the better team.

“Yeah, we lost to India. It was one of those things. As we all know, cricket is a game of glorious uncertainties. You win some, and you lose some. We are always prepared to lose. We play to win—not at all costs, but fair and squarely. We were not outplayed by a better team. But as we all know, cricket is a game where you have to be on top for the duration of the match. We outplayed India up to the end of India’s innings. And you see, people don’t look at cricket as a game of luck and chance. Up until 1983, we hadn’t lost a World Cup game. In 1983, we were beaten twice. There were only two defeats between 1975 and 1983 in the World Cup, and India beat us both times," Roberts told Sportstar.

The legendary pacer further said that India were lucky in 1983 and Windies were due for a bad game.

Advertisement

“We were in form but due for a bad game. It was just India’s luck in 1983. Because of that great team that we had, we lost two games in 1983, and both to India. And then, five or six months later, we beat India 6-0. So, it was just that game. Luck went India’s way after they were dismissed for 180-odd," he added.

“We weren’t outplayed. We just lost the game. It was not overconfidence or complacency," he added.

Advertisement

Also Read | India T20I Squad vs West Indies LIVE

India were asked to bat first in the final by West Indies and they were bundled out for just 183. The odds were against India but Kapil Dev inspired the team and led them to a thrilling win by restricting the Windies to just 140.

Robert further pointed out the reasons for Windies’ defeat in both matches against India in the 1983 WC.

Advertisement

“I think it was when Viv (Richards) got out. We could never recover," said Roberts. “The only difference in the finals is that in 1975 and 1979, we were inserted. In ‘83, we batted second. That was the difference."