'India Could Trial Someone Like Umran Mallik': Sanjay Manjrekar Wants Inclusion of Jammu and Kashmir Pace in Test Set-up

Malik is a promising pacer who impressed everyone by producing a brilliant performance in last year’s Indian Premier League (IPL). Representing Sunrisers Hyderabad, he picked up 22 wickets in 14 matches in IPL 2022. The youngster has already represented the Indian cricket team in white-ball cricket but he is yet to don the Test jersey. He is a part of India’s T20I and ODI squads in for the series against West Indies. The 23-year-old has not been named in the Test squad for the series against the Caribbean opponents. In international cricket, he has so far represented Team India in eight ODIs and as many T20I matches. Malik has so far scalped 24 wickets in international cricket.

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar said that speedster Umran Malik should get a chance in Test cricket. Comparing Umran to England pacer Mark Wood, Manjrekar said that extra pace is always an advantage in red-ball cricket. Manjrekar’s comment came days after Wood’s instant impact in the third Ashes Test. Manjrekar said that Malik can bring the additional speed that is currently lacking in Team India. “In Tests, extra pace (Mark Wood) in the bowling attack has one advantage. The tail does not wag as much. India could trial someone like Umran Mallik for this reason," read the tweet shared by Manjrekar.

Manjrekar seemed to be quite impressed with Mark Wood’s performance in the Ashes. Wood recorded a five-wicket haul in the first innings of the third Ashes Test at Headingley. Wood sent an in-form Usman Khawaja back to the dressing room early into the game. Later, he dismissed wicketkeeper Alex Carey, pacer Mitchell Starc, skipper Pat Cummins and spinner Todd Murphy within a space of a few overs. Wood’s brilliant performance helped England in bowling out the entire Aussie squad for 263 in the first innings. Wood continued his brilliant form in the second innings, taking two more wickets. His contributions in the Test match were enough to secure a sensational three-wicket victory for the hosts.

The English cricket team, currently find themselves trailing 2-1 in the ongoing Ashes. The Ben Stokes-led side will be fighting for survival in the fourth Ashes Test scheduled to start on July 19 in Manchester.