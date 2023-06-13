'Cannot Support Them Blindly': Indian Cricket Fan's Impassioned Rant After WTC Final Loss

A fired-up Australia wasted little time in pulverising Indian hopes of staging a fifth-day miracle as they romped to a 209-run victory in the World Test Championship (WTC) final on Sunday.

Needing to score 280 runs on the final day to overhaul the mammoth 444 victory target set by Australia, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane were cheered all the way to the pitch as they came out to resume India’s second innings on 164-3.

However, the boisterous fans, who had effectively created a mini-India at The Oval, were left muted and dejected as Scott Boland and his fellow Australian bowlers ripped through the Indian batting order to dismiss the world’s top ranked team for 234 and wrap up victory before the lunch break.

The Indians lost their last seven wickets for the addition of just 70 runs on Sunday, leaving the jubilant Australians to come together in a celebratory huddle before captain Pat Cummins lifted the WTC mace while the familiar sounds of “Down Under" blared out of the loud speakers.

After the loss, an Indian fan’s speech went viral on social media, as he lamented his disappointment.

“We supported Team India from the time we started watching cricket but we cannot support them blindly. We are spending time and money on them so it’s natural we would get angry," the fan said.

“Virat is my favourite player and I made this poster for him but the criticism should be done where it is due. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma do not perform well at knockout stages. They have been performing like this from 2013," he added.

The fan also criticised the Indian players for doing well in the Indian Premier League but failing when in an India shirt.