BCCI Announces Adidas as Kit Sponsor for Indian Cricket Team Till 2028

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and adidas have announced a five-year deal which will see the sports good manufacturer become the kit sponsor of the Indian cricket teams.

“The contract, which runs through to March 2028, will give adidas exclusive rights for manufacturing kit across all formats of the game" the BCCI said in a statement on Tuesday.

CricketNext had exclusively reported in February around the development when BCCI and adidas were close to sealing the deal.

The partnership gives adidas the right to become the sole supplier for all match, training and travel wear for the BCCI including the men’s, women’s and youth teams.

“Starting June 2023, Team India will be seen in the three stripes for the very first time and will debut their new kit during the World Test Championship Finals," the statement read.

adidas has a long history of equipping some of the best teams in the world including the likes of World Champions AFA (Argentina Football Association), the All Blacks, Major League Soccer among others.

“We are committed to helping grow the game of cricket and could not be more excited to partner with one of the world’s leading sportswear brands, adidas, in this journey. With its rich historical legacy in sports, world-class products, and strong global reach, adidas will play an important role in driving the performance and future success of different categories of Indian cricket," BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah said.

In addition to the Men’s and Women’s Senior National Cricket Team, adidas will also kit the India A Men’s and Women’s National Team, India B Men’s and Women’s National Team, India U-19 Men’s and Women’s National Team, their coaches, and staff.

adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden said India will be the fastest growing sports market in the coming decades.

“We are proud to partner with BCCI and Team India, the most iconic team in India. Cricket is the most important sport in India, and it is very important for us to be visible and invest in it. We could not have found a better partner than BCCI. I believe India to be the fastest growing sports market for the next decades. We are very committed to supporting our team to become the best sports brand in India," he said.