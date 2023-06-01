Indian Cricket Team's Brand New Test, ODI and T20I Jerseys Revealed

The new design for the Indian cricket team jersey was unveiled on Thursday as sporting goods manufacturing giant Adidas shared a video on their social media handles which revealed the brand new iteration of the famous Indian blue jersey.

Ahead of the blockbuster ICC World Test Championship 2023 Final between India and Australia, manufactured Adidas delighted the cricket-mad population of the nation with the reveal of three iterations of the jersey for the upcoming season as a light blue tone jersey popped up in the centre of the frame flanked by the traditional white jersey, set to be donned during Test games, and a darker tone of blue on the left.

ALSO READ| Indian Cricket Team Jersey Launch Live Updates: Classy New India Kit Revealed Ahead of WTC Final

The BCCI announced a partnership with Adidas recently in a multi-year sponsorship deal, which runs through March 2028, and will give the sports goods manufacturer exclusive rights to supply kits across all formats of the game.

Furthermore, the German company will be the sole supplier for all match, training & travel wear for the BCCI- including the men’s, women’s & youth teams.

Rohit Sharma and co. made their way to England, where the championship match between the familiar rivals will be played out at the Oval.

The summit clash is slated to being on the 7th of June as India go in search of the coveted prize in the traditional and longest format of the game.

ALSO READ| WATCH: MS Dhoni Fulfils Fan Request With Selfie on Mumbai Roads Days After IPL Title Triumph

Squads

India’s squad for the WTC final:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).

Standby players: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav

Australia’s squad for the WTC final:

Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Josh Inglis, Todd Murphy, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

Standby players: Mitch Marsh, Matt Renshaw