'The Towel Slipped': Former India Wicketkeeper Recalls Hilarious Incident from 1983 ODI World Cup

Kapil Dev’s monumental innings of 175 not out during an 1983 ODI World Cup match against Zimbabwe is counted among the best innings in the history of international cricket. With India reduced to 17/5 recovering to 77/6 before slipping to 140/8, it was Kapil who kept the team’s hopes singlehandedly alive.

India would post 266/8 thanks to Kapil who blasted 16 fours and six sixes during that blazing innings. Zimbabwe would be bowled out for 235 as India registered a big 31-run win.

Wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani was part of the unbroken partnership of 126 for the ninth wicket that propelled India to a match-winning total.

Recalling the events leading up to him walking to the middle to join Kapil, Kirmani has shared a hilarious incident from the dressing room as he was left shocked at seeing the scorecard.

“I was never considered an allrounder, so used to bat way down the batting order," Kirmani said on Star Sports. “So there were seven allrounders in front of me. Against Zimbabwe, Kapil Dev won the toss and decided to bat so I was all relaxed. I was getting ready for a shower and nice breakfast, had wrapped myself in a towel. And then all of a sudden, somebody yelled from outside ‘Pad up, Kiri!’. I thought they are pulling my leg so I ignored. But then they yelled again. This time I looked outside the window at the scoreboard and saw 17/5/. Believe me, the towel I was wearing slipped."

“I don’t remember whether I had breakfast and ho quickly I padded up and went out to join Kapil Dev. I could understand he was disappointed at the performance in a knockout game. But I haven’t seen a more devastating innings by anyone in that situation," he added.