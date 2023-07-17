'Truth is Main Guys Don't Want to go Early': Gavaskar Slams Rohit for '20-25 Days to Prepare' Claim

In the aftermath of India’s big defeat to Australia in the World Test Championship final, Rohit Sharma lamented the lack of preparation time for a contest of such nature. The final of the WTC was scheduled a week after the IPL 2023 came to an end and with nearly all India players part of the grueling season.

Rohit pointed out Test cricket requires more discipline and a time of 20-25 days would’ve been ideal. However, batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has dismissed the argument claiming it’s the senior guys themselves who avoid traveling in advance for preparations since they know there’s no threat to their spot in the team.

“What kind of preparation are we talking about? Now they have gone to the West Indies. You have the example of the World Test Championship before you. Are you playing any matches? So, what is this talk about 20-25 days?" Gavaskar told The Indian Express.

After a month long break, Indian team returned to action with the West Indies tour where they have taken a 1-0 lead in the two-match series after a massive innings win in Dominica last week.

“The team that the West Indies is today, you can go one day before the Test match and still beat them. But that should not blind us to the fact that when you talk about preparation, be genuine about it. Go 15 days before, play two warm-up matches. The main guys can rest, but the guys in the reserve, the fringe players, might be actually challenging some of the guys who are not doing well. He does not get an opportunity to show that he is good enough," Gavaskar said.