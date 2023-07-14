India Men's Squad For Asian Games: Ruturaj to Lead, Maiden Call-ups for Rinku, Prabhsimran

The BCCI has announced India men’s squad for the upcoming Asian Games as young Ruturaj Gaikwad has been named the captain of the side. Rinku Singh and Prabhsimran Singh earned their maiden India call-ups after their impressive show with the bat in the IPL 2023. The board decided to pick a squad of young players as veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan missed out. Earlier, there were reports going around that Dhawan will lead the Indian team in the multi-nation event but India decided to go with young Gaikwad.

The 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 to be held from 19th September to 8th October 2023 at Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field. The men’s cricket competition will take place from 28th September to 8th October in a T20 format.

Rinku scored 474 runs in 14 games at a strike rate of 149.52, including four half-centuries in IPL 2023. The southpaw finished matches for KKR on a consistent basis when their star player Ander Russell struggled to get going in the 2023 edition of the cash-rich league.

Prabhsimran also scored a century in IPL 2023 to make a case for himself in the Asian Games squad.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made a sensational international debut against West Indies in the ongoing first Test, also get picked in the men’s squad for the Asia Games.

In the fast bowling department - Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar and Shivam Mavi got picked. Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed and Ravi Bishnoi have been selected in the 15-member squad in the spin department.

Deepak Hooda, who was part of India’s T20 World Cup squad last year, was picked as a standby player.