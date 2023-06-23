India ODI Squad for West Indies Series: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan to Audition for Middle-order Spot

Sanju Samson has been recalled to the ODI squad for the three-match series vs West Indies next month and the talented wicketkeeper-batter is likely feature in the middle-order in absence of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer. Both the ODI regulars are recovering from respective injuries and the series against West Indies allows the management to test more options and keep middle-order backups ready for the 50-over World Cup.

With Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill the regular openers, and Ruturaj Gaikwad as the backup opener in the squad, Ishan Kishan, the other specialist stumper in the squad, is unlikely to bat in the top-order – his usual position. So it looks like an audition of sorts for both Samson and Kishan in the middle order and the team would like to finalise their option before they start giving one of them a consistent run. If he remains fit, KL Rahul is going to be the first-choice wicketkeeper-batter in the middle-order and right now hunt for an ideal backup is underway.

Also Read | India Test Squad for West Indies Series: Transition Gets Underway as Selectors Drop Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav

Advertisement

The focus will also be on Suryakumar Yadav as returns from his bat in the ODI format have not been consistent. The right-hander averages just 24.05 in 23 games he has played for India and recently had a horror series vs Australia before rediscovering his mojo in the Indian Premier League. Shreyas Iyer, recovering from a back injury, will be India’s preferred option in the middle-order and Surya now gets another chance to stake his claim for the spot.

Problem of plenty in spin department

The selectors have picked four spinners in Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. Spin is going to play a major role in the World Cup but playing the right combination will be a key. In the past, India have failed to get the spin combination right and it was baffling to see Chahal not get a game in the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup.

Also Read | India Squad for West Indies ODIs: Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar Recalled

Advertisement

Jadeja is a certain starter out of the four and it now looks like a call between Chahal and Kuldeep as the wicket-taking option in the middle-overs. There is no off-spinning option in the squad as Washington Sundar, who was there in the squad for ODIs vs Australia, wasn’t retained and he could well use the Duleep Trophy to stage a comeback to the team.

The pace attack

Advertisement

The pace attack, led by Mohammed Siraj, wears a very inexperienced look. In absence of Shami, bulk of the heavy lifting is expected to be done by Siraj as the other options don’t have enough game time under their belt. Shardul Thakur is experienced but hasn’t bowled a lot. Before the WTC final, he didn’t bowl much in the Indian Premier League.