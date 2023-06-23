India Squad for West Indies ODIs: Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar Recalled

Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad have been recalled as BCCI has named a 17-man squad for the three-match ODI series during the West Indies tour. Mukesh Kumar, who was given a maiden call-up for the South Africa ODI series last year, has also been included for the series starting July 27.

There aren’t any surprises with the likes of KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah and Washington Sundar excluded as they continue their recovery from various injuries. Both Rahul and Sundar were part of the Australia ODI series at home in March but picked up injuries during the IPL 2023.

On the other hand, Bumrah is expected to return during the Ireland T20Is in August with the team management unwilling to rush his comeback keeping in mind the ODI World Cup later this year.

Contrary to the reports, Rohit Sharma hasn’t been rested and will lead the squad with allrounder Hardik Pandya continuing as his deputy.

Samson, 28, last played an ODI during the New Zealand tour in November last year. On the other hand, Gaikwad, who had a fruitful IPL season with Chennai Super Kings, has made a comeback into the squad having played his only ODI last year against South Africa.

Meanwhile, fast Mohammed Shami has been given a much-needed rest keeping in mind the challenges ahead.

There are two specialist wicketkeepers in the touring party including Samson and Ishan Kishan.

There are four allrounders in Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel.

The first two ODIs will be played at the Kensington Oval in Barbados while the third is scheduled to be played at Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.