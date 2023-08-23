'Difficult to Rest Someone After Just One Match': India Coach Hints at Unchanged Playing XI for 3rd T20I

India coach for the ongoing Ireland tour Sitanshu Kotak has hinted there might not be too many changes for the third and final T20I to be played on Wednesday arguing players have effectively been part of one game since the series opener was curtailed by rain.

India won the first T20I by two runs via DLS method after their chase of 140 was interrupted by rain with the tourists 47/2 in 6.5 overs. The match didn’t resume.

India then took an unassailable 2-0 lead with a 33-run win in the second match reducing the final game to a dead rubber.

“We will discuss the team in the evening, but if there is a possibility of giving them an opportunity, we will give," Kotak told media in the match eve.

Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Ahmed and Jitesh Sharma are the only members of the India squad who haven’t played a game yet on the tour.

India have sent a young squad led by the returning Jasprit Bumrah. They gave debut to Rinku Singh and have another uncapped player in Jitesh waiting.

Allrounder Shahbaz has played three ODIs but yet to play a T20I while Mukesh made his debut in all three formats during the West Indies tour.

Avesh last played an international match in October last year.

“It is a short series; the first was a half game in a way. If we have to give an opportunity to someone, we will have to drop another it is difficult to rest someone after giving just one match," Kotak explained.

“Normally in a five-match series we try that everybody gets a game or two. We have only three matches here half of one game got rained off it is difficult to leave out those who are playing," he added.