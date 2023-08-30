Touchdown Sri Lanka: Team India Reaches Island Nation Ahead of Asia Cup 2023 Opener Against Pakistan- WATCH

Team India landed in Sri Lanka on Wednesday ahead of their Asia Cup 2023 curtain raiser on Saturday against heated rivals Pakistan.

The match is scheduled to be played at the Pallakele Stadium in Kandy on the 2nd of September are is sure to produce fireworks as the neighbouring nations head out to contest the latest iteration of the boisterous rivalry.

The official Instagram handle of the Indian cricket team shared a video montage of the players arriving in the island nation ahead of the continental tournament.

The men in blue will be under the leadership of skipper Rohit Sharma, who is expected to open the innings with boy-wonder Shubman Gill, who showed his ability with the willow in the most recent edition of the money-ric T20 franchise league IPL.

Star batsman and former captain Virat Kohli will be crucial for India’s chances at the event as his performances have the power to dictate the direction of matches, as he has demonstrated time and over in the past.

The inclusion of flamboyant batsman Suryakumar Yadav in the middle order will add flare to the team and some extra match-winning ability, while all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja’s contribution with both the bat and the ball will be of essence to the team’s showing in the event.

Star bowler Jasprit Bumrah will spearhead the bowling attack following his return to cricket after a prolonged period of 11 months on the sideline due to a severe back injury that kept the head seamer out of action.