BCCI Brings Adidas Onboard as Team India's Kit Sponsor

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday confirmed Adidas as the new kit sponsor of Team India. The announcement comes a couple of months after Cricketnext first broke the story in February 2023. The rights were previously with Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited, the parent brand of the company of Killer Jeans.

On Monday morning, BCCI secretary Jay Shah took his official Twitter account and confirmed the development. Even though the deal signed by BCCI with Adidas does not specify its tenure, Cricketnext reported it to be till March 2028.

“I’m pleased to announce @BCCI ‘s partnership with @adidas as a kit sponsor. We are committed to growing the game of cricket and could not be more excited to partner with one of the world’s leading sportswear brands. Welcome aboard, @adidas," Shah’s tweet read.

Back in February 2023, Cricketnext reported about the BCCI-Adidas collaboration. It was also stated that the board was keen to get it right and probably return to the days when a leading sports brand like Nike was on the Indian team’s jerseys.

A premature end of the MPL deal

Mobile Premier League (MPL), the previous sponsors, backed off early and Killer Jeans stepped in to fill the void. Prior to MPL, Nike had a five-year deal with BCCI, from 2016 to 2020. MPL Sports had then signed a three-year agreement from November 2020 to December 2023. However, they didn’t complete the tenure.

India will host the ICC World Cup towards the latter portion of the year and the move to partner up with a universally known superbrand such as Adidas comes at a very opportune time.

The usual trend of the sales of the jerseys around the World Cup skyrocketing bodes well for all parties involved and the Grman manufacturer, traditionally a big-name brand in the world of sport, will surely pop up with imaginative designs that capture the fancies of the cricket-mad nation.

India will hope to hoist the glittering trophy high once again on home soil with skipper Rohit Sharma at the helm and batsman par excellence Virat Kohli spearheading the batting order.

Team India is also set to face Australia in the ICC World Test Championship final at the Lord’s Stadium in England on the 7th of June.