Home / Cricketnext / India Test Squad vs WI Highlights: Jaiswal, Ruturaj Receive Maiden Call-ups, Rahane Back as VC, No place for Pujara

India Test Squad vs WI Highlights: Jaiswal, Ruturaj Receive Maiden Call-ups, Rahane Back as VC, No place for Pujara

India Test squad announcemnet for West Indies Test Live Updates

IND VS WI 2023 Squad Highlights: Follow the live updates of India's Test Squad for West Indies Tour here on News18

Curated By: Aakash Biswas

News18.com

Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 15:45 IST

New Delhi, India

IND vs WI 2023 Squad Highlights: The BCCI on Friday announced the Test and ODI squads for the upcoming West Indies tour. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mukesh Kumar have earned maiden Test call-ups. The likes of Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami, were the notable omissions. For the three-match ODI series which follows the Test series, Ruturaj and Mukesh will also be a part of the squad, with Sanju Samson joining in as the second wicketkeeper-batter option.

Jaiswal has been in sublime lately.

Jun 23, 2023 15:28 IST

India squad announcemnet LIVE: Sanju Samson is back

Sanju Samson storms back in the ODI squad. Jaydev Unadkat also finds a spot.

Jun 23, 2023 15:15 IST

India squad announcemnet LIVE: Ajinkya Rahane back as Test vice-captain

Notable changes in the Test squad: Rahane returns as vice-captain, Pujara Dropped, Yashavi Jaiswal & Ruturaj Gaikwad receive maiden call-up. Umesh, Shami rested; Navdeep Saini returns.

Jun 23, 2023 15:07 IST

India tour of West Indies 2023: BCCI rolls out ODI squad

Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shardul Thakur, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.

Jun 23, 2023 15:06 IST

IND vs WI, 2023: BCCI names Test squad for 2-match series

Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

Jun 23, 2023 13:56 IST

India Squad Announcement for WI Tests Live: Rohit Sharma's captaincy under scanner

Rohit Sharma will get back into the captain’s shoes for the 2 Test matches, starting July 12 in Dominica. But following the conclusion of the series, he is likely to sit down with the selectors and take a call on his future in the longest format of the game.

Jun 23, 2023 13:56 IST

Jun 23, 2023 12:50 IST

IND vs WI, squad announcement: Gaikwad, Jaiswal in contention

Indian batsmen Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad are likely to get picked for the forthcoming Test series against West Indies. With the selectors likely to take a call on Pujara, youngsters could bag a chance in the upcoming tour.

Jun 23, 2023 12:38 IST

IND vs WI, squad announcement: KS Bharat to continue as the wicketkeeper

As Rishabh Pant continues to recover from the injuries suffered in a car crash, KS Bharat is most likely to retain his position in the Test squad despite his less-than-impressive performance with the bat at the Oval. It will be interesting to see if Ishan Kishan finds a spot.

Jun 23, 2023 12:26 IST

IND vs WI, squad announcement: Arshdeep, Umran likely to be included

Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik are likely to find a spot in the Test squad for the Windies Tests. According to Cricbuzz, Siraj may travel with the squad but could be used sparingly to ensure he is in good shape for the limited-overs assignments later in the year.

Jun 23, 2023 12:06 IST

India Squad Announcement for WI Tests Live: Cheteshwar Pujara might face the axe

Rohit, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Ajinkya Rahane are certain to retain their places in the squad for the two Test matches in Dominica and Trinidad, but a question mark hangs over Cheteshwar Pujara, reported Cricbuzz.

Jun 23, 2023 11:38 IST

IND vs WI, squad announcement: Schedule for 2-match Test series

July 12-July 16: West Indies vs India, 1st Test

Jul 20, Thu - Jul 24: West Indies vs India, 2ndTest

Jun 23, 2023 11:34 IST

India Test squad announcement for West Indies Tests Live Updates

Hello and welcome to the live updates for Team India’s squad announcement for the 2-match Test series against West Indies, starting July 12.

News18 Live Blog Team

3m ago 11:41 (IST)
@miapatrick

3m ago 11:41 (IST)
@miapatrick

3m ago 11:41 (IST)
After being consistent for years in the Indian domestic circuit, the left-hand batter had an excellent season for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, scoring 625 runs at an average of 32.56. He has 1172 runs in 37 IPL matches and also has a noteworthy record in first-class cricket. Averaging 80.21, young Jaiswal amassed 1845 runs in 15 matches.

Speaking of Rohit Sharma, his captaincy will be a matter of concern, especially after the WTC final loss. He will get back into the captain’s shoes for the 2 Test matches. But following the conclusion of the series, he is likely to sit down with the selectors and take a call on his future in the longest format of the game.

According to a PTI report, Rohit will continue to lead the Test team in the Caribbean until he himself decides to stay away from the 2-match series. However, the BCCI top brass and the national selection committee will be under pressure to take a tough call if he fails to notch up at least one big knock.

Since Rohit took over Test captaincy in 2022, India played 10 Tests and he missed three – one in England due to COVID-19 and two in Bangladesh due to split webbing. He scored 390 runs in 7 Tests and had an average of 35.45 in 11 completed innings with a single hundred and no other score above 50.