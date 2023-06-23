India Test Squad vs WI Highlights: Jaiswal, Ruturaj Receive Maiden Call-ups, Rahane Back as VC, No place for Pujara

After being consistent for years in the Indian domestic circuit, the left-hand batter had an excellent season for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, scoring 625 runs at an average of 32.56. He has 1172 runs in 37 IPL matches and also has a noteworthy record in first-class cricket. Averaging 80.21, young Jaiswal amassed 1845 runs in 15 matches.

Speaking of Rohit Sharma, his captaincy will be a matter of concern, especially after the WTC final loss. He will get back into the captain’s shoes for the 2 Test matches. But following the conclusion of the series, he is likely to sit down with the selectors and take a call on his future in the longest format of the game.

According to a PTI report, Rohit will continue to lead the Test team in the Caribbean until he himself decides to stay away from the 2-match series. However, the BCCI top brass and the national selection committee will be under pressure to take a tough call if he fails to notch up at least one big knock.

Since Rohit took over Test captaincy in 2022, India played 10 Tests and he missed three – one in England due to COVID-19 and two in Bangladesh due to split webbing. He scored 390 runs in 7 Tests and had an average of 35.45 in 11 completed innings with a single hundred and no other score above 50.