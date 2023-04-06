India to Play Two T20Is in Florida Against West Indies

Team India is set to play the two T20Is against West Indies in the United States later this year. India are set to tour West Indies for two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is in July-August. The Men in Blue will play two T20Is at Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida. According to a report on Cricbuzz, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket West Indies (CWI) had a deal during ICC meetings in Dubai last month. The two cricketing boards agreed to play two additional matches.

A CWI member provides an update on the matter and said that the two extra T20Is will be played in Florida.

“That is the plan. Unless there is an unavoidable situation, the two extra games will be played in Florida, like last year," the official said.

Last year India played the last two T20I matches on West Indies tour at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida where the Men in Blue registered a win on both occasions. However, the two matches almost got derailed at the last moment due to visa issues but the President of Guyana intervened and solved the crisis.

However, it will be CWI who will host the matches in Florida as the USA Cricket board will have a none to minimal role.

“No to USAC. The CWI is the event host with special commercial relations and arrangements for local operations at the Broward Stadium. This is very similar to how the 2024 World Cup will operate for the US matches," a CWI official said. A USAC official did not offer a comment.

“The visa appointments in Trinidad were messed up beyond our control and, at great cost and inconvenience for all concerned, we had to rearrange to fly those without visas to Guyana, in between the St Kitts and Florida matches. It also included some West Indians," the CWI official said.

