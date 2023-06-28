Trends :ODI World Cup 2023Prithvi ShawSunil GavaskarSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Home » Cricket Home » India to Tour Ireland for 3-match T20I Series in August, Confirms Ireland Cricket

India to Tour Ireland for 3-match T20I Series in August, Confirms Ireland Cricket

Chief Executive of Cricket Ireland said the Irish cricket board is delighted to welcome the Indian team for a bilateral series

Advertisement

Curated By: Aakash Biswas

News18.com

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 09:20 IST

New Delhi, India

India to visit Ireland for a 3-match T20I series
India to visit Ireland for a 3-match T20I series

Team India will soon visit Ireland for a 3-match T20I series, the ICC announced on Tuesday. As confirmed by Ireland Cricket, all three matches are to be played in Malahide, on the outskirts of Dublin, between August 18 and 23. It is going to be India’s second tour of Ireland in 12 months which will take place right after the conclusion of the West Indies tour which comprises 2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is.

The Details of the series were finalised on Tuesday 27 June, with India set to return to Ireland. Chief Executive of Cricket Ireland Warren Deutrom said the Irish cricket board is delighted to welcome the Indian team for a bilateral series.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | PCA Dejected as Mohali Misses Out on WC Hosting, Punjab Sports Minister Says ‘Politics Involved’

“We are delighted to welcome India Men back to Ireland for the second time in 12 months. We saw two sold-out matches in 2022, so to have a three-match series this year should give even more fans the opportunity to enjoy what is always a memorable occasion," Warren Deutrom said in a statement as quoted by ICC.

“Our sincere thanks to the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India), first, for their continued inclusion of Ireland in the Indian team’s busy itinerary and also for working with us to ensure as fan-friendly a schedule a possible - having matches on a Friday and Sunday will hopefully maximise the availability of fans," he concluded.

Ireland v India T20I Series Fixtures

1st T20I: 18 August, Malahide

Advertisement

2nd T20I: 20 August, Malahide

3rd T20I: 23 August, Malahide

The Indian team had travelled for a 2-match T20I series last year under the leadership of Hardik Pandya. Fast bowler Umran Malik made his international debut in the opening game while Deepak Hooda got promoted as an opener. India chased down a lowly 109-run target and won the rain-affected game by 7 wickets.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Virender Sehwag Recalls Early Days of Playing Cricket in Najafgarh | Cricket News
  • ODI World Cup 2023: Virender Sehwag Predicts Semi-finalists | Ind vs Pak | Cricket News #shorts
  • Yuvraj Singh Suggest a New Captain for Team India in ODIs | Cricket News
  • Ashes 2023: Steve Smith's Ton Take Australia go Past 400-run mark vs England | Cricket News
  • Steve Smith adds Another Feather to his Hat | Virat Kohli | Cricket News | Youtube Shorts

    • ALSO READ | England Captain Ben Stokes ‘Sorry’ After Cricket Report Exposes Racism and Sexism

    The second game saw all-rounder Deepak Hooda batting at number 3 and smashing his maiden international hundred. Sanju Samson scored a valiant 77 as India defeated the hosts by 4 runs to clinch the series 2-0.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Aakash BiswasAakash Biswas, Chief Sub-Editor at News18.com, finds mental peace watching the g...Read More

    first published: June 28, 2023, 09:20 IST
    last updated: June 28, 2023, 09:20 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App