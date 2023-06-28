India to Tour Ireland for 3-match T20I Series in August, Confirms Ireland Cricket

Team India will soon visit Ireland for a 3-match T20I series, the ICC announced on Tuesday. As confirmed by Ireland Cricket, all three matches are to be played in Malahide, on the outskirts of Dublin, between August 18 and 23. It is going to be India’s second tour of Ireland in 12 months which will take place right after the conclusion of the West Indies tour which comprises 2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is.

The Details of the series were finalised on Tuesday 27 June, with India set to return to Ireland. Chief Executive of Cricket Ireland Warren Deutrom said the Irish cricket board is delighted to welcome the Indian team for a bilateral series.

“We are delighted to welcome India Men back to Ireland for the second time in 12 months. We saw two sold-out matches in 2022, so to have a three-match series this year should give even more fans the opportunity to enjoy what is always a memorable occasion," Warren Deutrom said in a statement as quoted by ICC.

“Our sincere thanks to the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India), first, for their continued inclusion of Ireland in the Indian team’s busy itinerary and also for working with us to ensure as fan-friendly a schedule a possible - having matches on a Friday and Sunday will hopefully maximise the availability of fans," he concluded.

Ireland v India T20I Series Fixtures

1st T20I: 18 August, Malahide

2nd T20I: 20 August, Malahide

3rd T20I: 23 August, Malahide

The Indian team had travelled for a 2-match T20I series last year under the leadership of Hardik Pandya. Fast bowler Umran Malik made his international debut in the opening game while Deepak Hooda got promoted as an opener. India chased down a lowly 109-run target and won the rain-affected game by 7 wickets.