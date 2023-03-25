Team India is scheduled to travel to the Caribbean in July 2023 to play a bilateral series, comprising a couple of Test matches followed by 3 ODIs and as many T20Is. But now, it has been learned that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has agreed to make changes to the schedule by increasing the number of T20Is.

According to Cricbuzz, India will be playing a total of 10 games with 2 more T20Is getting added to the schedule which initially had 8 matches. The additional games were finalised on the sidelines of the recently-held ICC meetings in Dubai. However, none of the boards has given official confirmation.

India’s tour of the West Indies is likely to commence in the second week of July while the fixture is expected to be finalised in the coming days. After the conclusion of this 10-match tour, the team will travel to Ireland to play three T20Is in the third week of August, as announced by Cricket Ireland.

Advertisement

The IPL 2023 begins on March 31 which will be followed by the WTC final, from June 7-12, including the reserve day in London. In July, the team will travel to the West Indies and then fly to Ireland for 3 T20Is. The Aisa Cup is also scheduled to take place in September which will lead into a 3-match ODI series against Australia head of the 50-over World Cup in October-November.

Apart from extending the West Indies T20Is from 3 to 5, the BCCI is also planning to host a short bilateral series at home before Rohit Sharma and his boys take off for the Caribbean. The Cricbuzz report further stated that options are being navigated to host a 3-match ODI series with Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in the latter half of June 2023, after the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia in London if possible.

Nothing is confirm as of now, however, if such a series takes place in India, then the BCCI will be required to figure out the broadcasting rights for the time being. The current deal came to an end with the conclusion of Australia ODIs on March 22 in Chennai.

Get the latest Cricket News here