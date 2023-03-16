India vs Australia 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Coverage on Live TV & Online

India vs Australia, 1st ODI Live Streaming: Team India has outclassed Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, winning the four-match test series 2-1. Following the commanding victory, the Men in Blue are now set to host the Aussies for a One-day International series. The first game of the three-match opera is slated to be held on March 17 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Australia will miss the service of designated captain Pat Cummings as the pacer is still in the country owing to his mother’s demise. In Cummins’ absence, Steve Smith will take on the leadership responsibility. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma will also not be available in the opening ODI due to family commitments. Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has been assigned as Rohit’s deputy will serve as the captain.

India have been in tremendous form in limited-over formats with some young batters enjoying a good rhythm. In their earlier home assignments, they got the better of New Zealand and Sri Lanka, beating them both in the ODI and T20I series. Although, the Indian brigade will need to bring their best-possible strategy to overcome Australia, who are coming off a dominating 3-0 whitewash against England in their previous ODI series on home soil. Both India and Australia will try to get the best out of the series as they are gearing up for the ICC ODI World Cup, scheduled for October this year.

Ahead of Friday’s First ODI match between India and Australia; here is all you need to know:

What date First ODI match between India and Australia will be played?

The First ODI match between India and Australia will take place on March 17, Friday.

Where will the First ODI match India vs Australia be played?

The First ODI match between India and Australia will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the First ODI match between India and Australia begin?

The First ODI match between India and Australia will begin at 1:30 PM IST on Friday.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia First ODI match?

India vs Australia match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Australia First ODI match?

India vs Australia match will be streamed live on the Disney Plus Hotstar mobile app and website in India.

India vs Australia Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik

Australia Predicted Starting Line-up: David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith (c), Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (w), Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Sean Abbott

