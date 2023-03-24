'If Management Decides to Back Him Then he Should be Given More Chances': EX-IND Captain on Sanju vs Surya

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav isn’t having the best of times on the cricket field, especially in the 50-over format. In the recently-concluded Australia ODI, he found a place in the playing XI for all three encounters, replacing injured Shreyas Iyer. However, it turned out to be the most horrible series for the right-hand batter. Suryakumar bagged three consecutive golden ducks, facing just three balls in the entire series.

Surya’s batting failures led to a massive uproar on social media with fans demanding the return of wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson. But skipper Rohit Sharma has given a clear indication that Suryakumar Yadav will surely be given a long rope.

Former India captain and legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev has opined that a player who has been performing consistently at the highest level should be given more chances. He also added that the comparison between Sanju Samson and Surya doesn’t seem right at all.

“A cricketer who has played so well will always get more chances. Don’t compare Surya with Sanju Samson, it doesn’t seem right. If Sanju goes through a bad phase then you will talk about somebody else," Kapil Dev told ABP News.

“This should not happen. If the team management has decided to back Suryakumar Yadav then he should be given more chances. Yes, people will talk, and give their opinion but ultimately, it’s the management’s call," he added.

During the chase of 270 in the series decider in Chennai, India made some notable changes to their batting order. KL Rahul was promoted at no. 4 while Suryakumar walked out at no. 7. Kapil Dev stated that probably the management was looking to try the latter as a finisher.

“It’s very easy to talk after the match is finished. Maybe the idea behind sending Suryakumar at No.7 was to give him an opportunity as a finisher. This (shuffling of the batting order) is nothing new in ODIs," Kapil Dev said.

“This has happened many times before. Yes, at times it can happen that a batter’s confidence is dented if he has been dragged down the order. But the onus rests on the player to tell his captain that ‘I can handle myself in the top order.’ The coach and captain must have taken the decision with particular thinking," he added.

