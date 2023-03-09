India vs Australia 2023 Live Score, 4th Test, Day 1: Team India Eye Victory in Ahmedabad to Seal WTC Final Spot

A couple of memorable debuts followed, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin showed their prowess in home conditions, Rohit Sharma peeled off the only hundred of the series so far, Nathan Lyon proved why he’s called GOAT in Australia, KL Rahul lost his spot in the eleven, Indore pitch was adjudged ‘poor’ and there continues the unending debate over the pitches and the dip in quality of Indian batters against spin bowling.

India may have retained the trophy courtesy their victories in the first two matches but Australia pulling one back in Indore means the hosts will now have to win the fourth Test in Ahmedabad to qualify for the final of the ICC World Test Championship and a failure to do so will leave their chances on the outcome of New Zealand vs Sri Lanka series. Australia will want to finish the series by drawling level and considering how down and out they appeared following the infamous Delhi mayhem, 2-2 result will seem as if they have won the trophy.

IND vs AUS Full Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav

Australia: Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann, Scott Boland, Matt Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson, Lance Morris

