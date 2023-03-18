Home » Cricket Home » When And Where to Watch India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Check Out How to Live Stream IND vs AUS 2023 Series

India vs Australia Live Streaming, 2nd ODI Match: Here you can get all the details as to when, where and how you can watch the ODI series

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 18, 2023, 21:20 IST

Visakhapatnam, India

Check India vs Australia live streaming details for 2nd ODI. (AP Photo)
After winning the Border Gavaskar Trophy, Team India is aiming to replicate the result in the One-day International series against Australia. The second ODI of the three-match opera will see them clashing at the YS Raja Reddy Cricket Stadium in Andhra Pradesh on March 19. India edged past the Aussies in the first ODI, registering a close five-wicket victory in what was a thrilling battle. In the upcoming fixture, the hosts will look to build on the win in an effort to take an unassailable lead in the home series.

Australian batters will need to show more composure after suffering a collective failure barring Mitchell Marsh who scored a superb half-century.

Batting first in the 1st ODI, Australia produced a below-par total of 188 runs. Indian pacer duo of Mohammad Shami and Mohammad Siraj lit up the show with their fiery bowling. Shami ended up with three wickets, while Siraj fetched two scalps. During the chase, the Indian top-order looked helpless in front of Mitchell Starc, who pushed the hosts on the backfoot, picking up three important wickets. Following the early collapse, the collective effort by KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja steered the Men in Blue across the line.

Rahul stole the show with his unbeaten knock of 75, while Jadeja remained not out at 45.

RELATED NEWS

Ahead of Sunday’s 2nd ODI match between India and Australia, here is all you need to know:

When will the 2nd ODI match between India and Australia be played?

The Second ODI match between India and Australia will take place on March 19, Sunday.

Where will the 2nd ODI match between India and Australia be played?

The Second ODI match between India and Australia will be played at the YS Raja Reddy Cricket Stadium in Andhra Pradesh.

What time will the 2nd ODI match between India and Australia begin?

The Second ODI match between India and Australia will begin at 1:30 PM IST on Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia Second ODI match?

India vs Australia match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of India vs Australia Second ODI match?

India vs Australia match will be streamed live on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.

India vs Australia Possible XIs

India Predicted Line-up: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami

Australia Predicted Line-up: Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Steve Smith (C), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

first published: March 18, 2023, 21:20 IST
last updated: March 18, 2023, 21:20 IST
