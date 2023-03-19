'Guys with Potential will Have Enough Run': Rohit, Team Managemnet Won't Give Up on Struggling Suryakumar

Suryakumar Yadav is presently facing the wrath of angry cricket fans following a couple of failed outings in the ongoing Australia ODIs. The dynamic batter from Mumbai is known for his heroics in the shortest format of the game but he hasn’t enjoyed the same success in 50-over games. Surya was added to the playing XI to fill in for injured Shreyas Iyer. However, the right-hand batter couldn’t make the most of it and secured back-to-back golden ducks. Interestingly, he was dismissed in an identical manner – trapped leg-before off in-swinging deliveries from Mitchell Starc on the first balls he faced – with his barren run in the format now stretching further.

ALSO READ | IND v AUS 2nd ODI: Marsh, Head Smash India after Starc Show, Australia Win by 10 Wickets to Level Series 1-1

Advertisement

Surya’s repeated failures with the bat have once again led to a massive uproar on social media with fans demanding the inclusion of Sanju Samson. However, Rohit Sharma has backed Surya in this critical. While addressing the post-match press conference, the Indian skipper said the under-fire batter knows that he has to perform well, and the team management will give him a longer run.

“We don’t know about (Shreyas) Iyer’s return. At this time there is a spot available so we have to play him (Suryakumar). He has obviously shown a lot of potential with white ball and I have said it many times before (that) guys with potential will be given some run," Rohit told the media after India’s 10-wicket defeat to Australia in the second ODI.

“Of course, he knows that he needs to do while in a slightly longer format of the game as well. I think things are there in his mind as well. As I said, guys with potential will have enough run where you know they should not feel that ‘Okay, You know I wasn’t given enough chances in that particular slot’," he added.

The Indian captain said that Suryakumar would be given a ‘consistent run’ so that he feels comfortable with the format.

Advertisement

“Yes he got out in the last two games and the series before that as well, but he needs that consistent run, like back-to-back games, 7-8 or 10 games like that so that, you know, he feels more comfortable.

ALSO READ | IND v AUS: India Bowled Out for Lowest Total at Home vs Australia

“Right now, he has got in the place when someone’s been injured or someone’s not available. As management, we can look into the performance when you give that consistent run and then you feel that okay, the runs are not coming and (he’s) not looking comfortable. Then, we will start thinking about it. Right now, we have not gone that route," Rohit explained.

Advertisement

The contest on Sunday was Suryakumar’s 16th ODI without a fifty, with an unbeaten 34 against New Zealand his highest score.

(With PTI Inputs)

Get the latest Cricket News here