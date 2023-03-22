IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma Gets Angry, Blasts at Kuldeep Yadav After DRS Call Goes Wrong - WATCH

Kuldeep Yadav had a terrific outing against Australia in the third and final ODI against Australia in Chennai. After Hardik Pandya, he was only the second Indian bowler to complete a three-wicket haul and helped India to eradicate the Aussie top and middle order. Despite making a massive contribution with the ball, the Chinaman bowler had to face the rage of captain Rohit Sharma over a DRS call which went horribly wrong.

The incident happened in the 39th over after Kuldeep had cleaned up Alex Carey. The final delivery of the over was googly and Ashton Agar leaned forward to block but he missed it and was hit on the pads. There was a loud appeal for lbw but it was turned down by the umpire. While the likes of Rohit, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli had no interest in taking a review, Kuldeep was extremely confident and insisted on a DRS.

With a smile on his face, Rohit took the review. But as soon as he found that the impact is well outside the line of the off stump, the captain was left baffled. Rohit was seen striking his own head as if he was asking Kuldeep to apply his brain before going for a DRS call.

This episode was entirely a contrast to what happened a few minutes before Kuldeep had castled Alex Carey. In the 31st over, the Australia wicketkeeper-batter looked to flick a googly from the leggie but missed it completely and was struck on the pads. Everyone around was keen for a review but after the umpire shook his head in disagreement but Kuldeep had already turned his back and started to walk back to his run-up.

India didn’t take the review but Rohit and others seemed perplexed. Had he got a little assistance for Kuldeep, the skipper would have gone upstairs to review it. However, the TV replay showed the ball would have gone on to clip the leg stump and it was an umpire’s call.

Earlier, vice-captain Hardik Pandya showcased an exuberant bowling performance, disrupting the brisk start Australia had after opting to bat. Opener Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head added 68 runs to the first wicket before Pandya picked up 3 wickets in three overs to push the visitors on the backfoot.

