'We Didn't Bat Well': Rohit Sharma Calls the 21-run Loss a 'Collective Failure'

Adam Zampa took four wickets as Australia defeated India by 21 runs to clinch the three-match ODI series 2-1 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

Electing to bat, Australia could not capitalise on a strong start and were bowled out for 269 in 49 overs on a slow track at the Chepauk.

Their bowlers, led by Zampa, did an excellent job defending the total and bowled out India for 248 in 49.1 overs as Australia exacted a modicum of revenge after losing the four-test series 2-1.

Rohit Sharma said poor application and India’s failure to build substantial partnerships was the reason for the downfall while chasing a target of 270, which he added wasn’t much.

India lost a bilateral ODI series at home after four years and it was Australia under Aaron Finch that had beaten Virat Kohli’s side back in 2019.

“I don’t think it was too many runs (269). The wicket was a little challenging towards the second half. I don’t think we batted well. Partnerships are crucial, and we failed to do that today," Rohit said at the end of the match.

In fact, what he found disappointing was that the Indian players have come up the ranks playing on these slow turners.

“The mode of dismissals… you are born and brought up on these wickets. Sometimes you need to apply yourself, and give yourself a chance. It was important for one batter to carry on and take the game deep. But all of us were trying our best; it just didn’t happen."

However, Rohit feels that the nine home ODIs since January has ensured plenty of positives for the ‘Men in Blue’ ahead of this year’s World Cup.

“The nine ODIs we have played since January, we can take a lot of positives from that," he said.

“We need to understand where we need to improve. It’s a collective failure, we can take a lot of learnings from this series. Credit to the Australians. Both the spinners applied the pressure and so did their seamers," Sharma added.

The series defeat is an indicator that the Indian team is far from prepared for the World Cup and there are too many loose ends that need to be tied.

