IND vs AUS 2023 Live Score, 3rd ODI, Chennai: Hardik Pandya Strikes to Remove Travis Head on 33

India started the three-match series with a hard fought win in Mumbai before Australia made a roaring comeback with a 10-wicket win. Smith’s decision was in contrast to the pitch report from Sanjay Manjrekar who predicted that the team winning the toss will opt to bowl first considering the surface will be a bit two-paced initially. India captain Rohit Sharma said he would have fielded anyway.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Third ODI match between India and Australia; here is all you need to know:

When will the Third ODI match between India and Australia will be played?

The Third ODI match between India and Australia will take place on March 22, Wednesday.

Where will the Third ODI match India vs Australia be played?

The Third ODI match between India and Australia will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time will the Third ODI match between India and Australia begin?

The Third ODI match between India and Australia will begin at 1:30 PM IST on Wednesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia Third ODI match?

India vs Australia match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of India vs Australia Third ODI match?

India vs Australia match will be streamed live on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.

India vs Australia Full Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik

Australia: Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis

