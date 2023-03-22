Home / Cricketnext / IND vs AUS 2023 Live Score, 3rd ODI, Chennai: Hardik Pandya Strikes to Remove Travis Head on 33
Live now

IND vs AUS 2023 Live Score, 3rd ODI, Chennai: Hardik Pandya Strikes to Remove Travis Head on 33

ind vs aus, ind vs aus live score, ind vs aus 2023, ind vs aus today match updates, ind vs aus cricket live

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score 3rd ODI Updates: Follow the live score and updates of the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI match from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: March 22, 2023, 14:29 IST

Chennai, India

Advertisement

Live Updates IND vs AUS 2023, 3rd ODI: Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head led a superb start for Australia as they unleashed a flurry of boundaries. Australia sprinted to 61/0 in their first 10 overs. Australia captain Steve Smith opted to bat first against India in the series decider today in Chennai. The tourists have made a couple of changes bringing in David Warner and Ashton Agar. On the other hand, the hosts have been unchanged. Read More

Mar 22, 2023 14:28 IST

Australia vs India 2023 Live: Head Falls on 33

WICKET! Bowling change brings the wicket. He was dropped on 27 but Travis Head doesn’t capitalise on the second life as he holes out six runs later to Kuldeep Yadav giving Hardik Pandya and India their first wicket of the match. Head cuts the fifth delivery away over point but India have fielder in the deep. Head scored 33. AUS 68/1 in 10.5 overs.

Mar 22, 2023 14:25 IST

Live Score India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Head Dropped on 27

DROPPED! Travis Head has been dropped on 27. Hardik Pandya introduced and Head pulls the third delivery straight to deep square leg region. Shubman Gill came forward, put in a dive but allows it to go through for a four.

Advertisement
Mar 22, 2023 14:22 IST

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: Tidy Over

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel continues. Just a single in his third over. Australia have made 61/0 in their first 10 overs. This has been a superb start with all but three overs resulting in at least a boundary each. Mitchell Marsh batting on 33 off 33, Travis Head on 27 off 27.

Mar 22, 2023 14:18 IST

India vs Australia Live Score: A Nice Contest But Head on Top

Mohammed Siraj isn’t doing much wrong but the ball is missing the edges and Travis Head is managing to manufacture shots for boundaries. The over began with a dot ball before Head pulled the next away to midwicket boundary for a four. Siraj then twice got the better of the opener by beating him on the outside edge before Head backed away for an upper cut to direct the ball over backward point region for a four. Then there was a loud appeal for LBW which was turned down. 8 runs in it. AUS 60/0 in 9 overs.

Mar 22, 2023 14:11 IST

AUS vs IND Live Updates: 50 up For Australia

So after 12 quiet deliveries, the normal services have been restored. Axar Patel continues and Travis Head lofts the first delivery of the over for a straight six. And then gets the strike to Mitchell Marsh with a single. Marsh thrashes the third delivery over extra covers for a four which also takes Australia score past 50-run mark. Axar finishes with three dot balls. 11 runs from the over. AUS 52/0 in 8 overs.

Mar 22, 2023 14:08 IST

Australia vs India 2023 Live: A Maiden Over

0,0,0,0,0,0. Yes, Mohammed Siraj has just bowled six straight dot balls to Mitchell Marsh. Not that there weren’t any attempts to score runs. In fact, Marsh went after a short delivery but was late on the pull. And then he wanted to glance one away but missed it. A little staring contest from Siraj as well. AUS 41/0 in 7 overs.

Advertisement
Mar 22, 2023 14:01 IST

Live Score India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Spin Introduced

So with the pacers leaking boundaries, Rohit Sharma turns to left-arm spinner Axar Patel. And he starts off with a tidy over - just two singles in it. AUS 41/0 in 6 overs.

Mar 22, 2023 13:57 IST

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: Another Big Over

This Chennai pitch is a batting paradise. Having watched hi opening partner clatter boundaries, Travis Head joins the fun with a flick over square leg for his first six. And then Mohammed Shami is quite lucky that a couple of his loose deliveries go unpunished with Head failing to find the gap. But an attempt to finish the over with a slower one backfires as Mitchell Marsh glance it away to fine leg region for his fifth four of the innings. AUS 39/0 in 5 overs.

Mar 22, 2023 13:53 IST

India vs Australia Live Score: Marsh Continues to Score Boundaries

Mitchell Marsh is in punishing mood. After Travis Head took a leg bye off Mohammed Siraj, Mitchell Marsh clipped the next one away through mid-on for a superb four - just a gentle push. And then with the wobble seam, Siraj pinged Marsh on the knee roll before an appeal for LBW. Not out says the umpire and India’s don’t review it either. Siraj ends the over conceding another boundary - pitched it on a length and a driven past him. 9 runs from it. AUS 28/0 in 4 overs.

Mar 22, 2023 13:46 IST

AUS vs IND Live Updates: Marsh Smokes Shami For a Six

You cannot bowl this length to Mitchell Marsh when he’s in such a good form. Mohammed Shami keeps it full on the leg. And Marsh picks it up nicely to whip it away for a handsome six over midwicket region. That was the only scoring shot of the over. Shami did beat the inside edge of Marsh with his final delivery though. AUS 19/0 in 3 overs after opting to bat first.

Mar 22, 2023 13:41 IST

Australia vs India 2023 Live: Marsh Starts With a Pair of Boundaries

Mitchell Marsh doesn’t require much time to start playing his shots. The second delivery from Mohammed Siraj he plays it off the hips to send it to midwicket region for a four and opens his account. Later, Siraj tests him with a short delivery and Marsh pulls it away with disdain for four more. 9 runs from the over. AUS 13/0 in 2 overs.

Mar 22, 2023 13:36 IST

Live Score India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Head Off The Mark With a Four

So after facing four good deliveries from Mohammed Shami, Travis Head gets a chance to open up - an overpitched delivery which the Aussie opener drives away for a four to get off the mark. That was the only scoring shot of the over. AUS 4/0 in 1 over.

Mar 22, 2023 13:31 IST

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: All Set For The Game

Out walk the two Aussie openers - Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh. Yes, David Warner won’t be opening as Australia persist with the successful pairing of Head and Marsh. Mohammed Shami will open the attack for India. Here we go!

Mar 22, 2023 13:24 IST

India vs Australia Live Score: IND Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Mar 22, 2023 13:23 IST

Australia vs India 2023 Live: AUS Playing XI

David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Mar 22, 2023 13:23 IST

AUS vs IND Live Updates: Team Changes

Australia have made a couple of changes: Nathan Ellis has been benched and Ashton Agar gets a game. Cameron Green is unwell and David Warner has been included. India are unchanged.

Mar 22, 2023 13:22 IST

Australia vs India 2023 Live: Rohit Sharma Speaks

We were looking to field first. We are playing three spinners, in these dry conditions hopefully we can maximise our spin options. It’s an important game and the deciders are always interesting. It’s always good to put us in this situation. It’s a challenge for us to come back and play some good cricket under pressure.

Mar 22, 2023 13:21 IST

Live Score India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Steve Smith Speaks

Looks like quite a dry surface, it is pretty hot out here. Will look to put a good total on this surface. We have had good fun and it will be exciting in the decider. We love playing in the crunch games and it’s exciting.

Mar 22, 2023 13:20 IST

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: Match Toss

Australia captain Steve Smith has won the coin toss and decided his team will be batting first against India today.

Mar 22, 2023 13:20 IST

India vs Australia Live Score: The Series Decider

Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the 3rd and final ODI of the three-match series between India and Australia. Today’s series-decider is being held in Chennai. The series is currently locked at one-all. India won the first ODI thanks to a fighting half-century from KL Rahul and an all-round show from Ravindra Jadeja. Mitchel Starc then ran through the India line-up in Vizag before Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head chased down the small target in style for a 10-wicket win.

Comments on this piece are premoderated to ensure discussion remains on topic. Please be aware there may be a short delay in comments appearing on the site.

News18 Live Blog Team

3m ago 11:41 (IST)
Comments on this piece are premoderated to ensure discussion remains on topic. Please be aware there may be a short delay in comments appearing on the site.

@miapatrick

3m ago 11:41 (IST)
Reply
Report
Comments on this piece are premoderated to ensure discussion remains on topic. Please be aware there may be a short delay in comments appearing on the site.

@miapatrick

3m ago 11:41 (IST)
Reply
Report
view more comments

Education Policy 2020: Major Reform in Higher Education Regulatory System

Mohit SinghJune 23, 2020

Haryana Won’t Conduct Higher, Technical Education Exams: Ed Minister

Mohit SinghJune 23, 2020

Haryana Won’t Conduct Higher, Technical Education Exams: Ed Minister

Mohit SinghJune 23, 2020

Haryana Won’t Conduct Higher, Technical Education Exams: Ed Minister

Mohit SinghJune 23, 2020

Haryana Won’t Conduct Higher, Technical Education Exams: Ed Minister

Mohit SinghJune 23, 2020
view more

Read more

India started the three-match series  with a hard fought win in Mumbai before Australia made a roaring comeback with a 10-wicket win. Smith’s decision was in contrast to the pitch report from Sanjay Manjrekar who predicted that the team winning the toss will opt to bowl first considering the surface will be a bit two-paced initially. India captain Rohit Sharma said he would have fielded anyway.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Third ODI match between India and Australia; here is all you need to know:

When will the Third ODI match between India and Australia will be played?

The Third ODI match between India and Australia will take place on March 22, Wednesday.

Where will the Third ODI match India vs Australia be played?

The Third ODI match between India and Australia will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time will the Third ODI match between India and Australia begin?

The Third ODI match between India and Australia will begin at 1:30 PM IST on Wednesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia Third ODI match?

India vs Australia match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of India vs Australia Third ODI match?

India vs Australia match will be streamed live on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.

India vs Australia Full Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik

Australia: Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis

Get the latest Cricket News here