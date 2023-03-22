Home » Cricket Home » India vs Australia Live Streaming Cricket 3rd ODI: When and Where to Watch IND vs AUS ODI Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Published By: Aditya Maheshwari

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 22, 2023, 08:00 IST

Chennai, India

After getting the better of Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Team India is now on the hunt for the One-day International series. The Men in Blue, winning the opening ODI, took an early lead in the three-match series. But the Aussies turned the table around in the second match, in which they humiliated the hosts by registering a 10-wicket victory. With the equation standing in balance, India and Australia are now gearing up to cross swords in the third ODI, which will decide the fate of the series. The blockbuster 50-over clash is slated to be hosted on March 22 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

India headed to the second ODI high on confidence but their batting unit failed to negotiate Australia’s lethal pace attack, led by experienced Mitchell Starc. Starc scythed through the Indian batting order and wrapped up the match with a five-fer. The veteran’s fellow seamer Sean Abbott assisted him well in the destruction, picking up three wickets. Completely thrashed by the pacer duo, India folded up with a mere total of 117 runs. The Indian bowlers, however, could not utilise the track and gave up in front of the Aussie opening pair, who chased down the target in just 11 overs. Mitchell Marsh continued his red-hot form and smashed an unbeaten 66 off just 36 deliveries, while Travis Head remained not out at 50 in 30 balls.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Third ODI match between India and Australia; here is all you need to know:

What date Third ODI match between India and Australia will be played?

The Third ODI match between India and Australia will take place on March 22, Wednesday.

Where will the Third ODI match India vs Australia be played?

The Third ODI match between India and Australia will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time will the Third ODI match between India and Australia begin?

The Third ODI match between India and Australia will begin at 1:30 PM IST on Wednesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia Third ODI match?

India vs Australia match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of India vs Australia Third ODI match?

India vs Australia match will be streamed live on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.

India vs Australia Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami

Australia Predicted Starting Line-up: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

first published: March 22, 2023, 08:00 IST
last updated: March 22, 2023, 08:00 IST
