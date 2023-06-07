'Leave Out Ashwin and Play Four Pacers': Dinesh Karthik's Pick for India Playing XI vs Australia

Dinesh Karthik had Indian cricket fans a bit worried after he posted images of the pitch that will be used for the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia at The Oval.

Fans and experts got drawn into a debate about India playing XI as to who should play - Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja or both. Some made the argument for going in with an extra pacer given the green tinge of the playing surface.

Ahead of the WTC final 2023, Dinesh Karthik said that India should opt to play only one spinner.

“Leave out Ashwin and play four pacers. I enjoyed Ashwin bowling in Southampton, but - is the coach gonna do the same thing again? I doubt it. Umesh Yadav has bowled well in the nets. He is looking sharp, and feeling good body-wise. I have a strong feeling they’ll go with Umesh," Dinesh Kathik said on Cricbuzz.

Ashwin is the number one ranked bowler in test cricket and second in the list behind Jadeja on the list of all-rounders.

Dinesh also shared his playing XI ahead of the match:

As for India’s batting, the good thing is that Cheteshwar Pujara has spent a decent amount of time in England this season during his County stints. Not only batting, but his advice on pitch and weather will also be valuable to the team.

Virat Kohli had a superb IPL 2023 season with the bat as Ajinkya Rahahne has also made his India comeback after an amazing IPL 2023 season.

“He [Virat Kohli] batted well right from the start. In the first game, he got a 70 against Mumbai Indians. He was looking top-notch, and right at the back end of the IPL. He showed his class. The two hundreds that he got is phenomenal. He is batting brilliantly and I am very sure he’ll have a good score," Karthik said.