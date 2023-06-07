'Our Batsmen Don't Want to be Exposed to Australian Attack': Farokh Engineer's Criticises Decision to Bowl in WTC Final

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field first in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval on Wednesday.

WTC Final 2023: IND vs AUS, Day 1 - LIVE

Former India wicket-keeper Farokh Engineer criticised the decision, arguing that Indian batters did not want to bat first and not be exposed to the Australian bowlers.

“…India winning the toss, the decision (to bowl first) is a bit surprising but I think the decision was taken because our batsmen do not want to be exposed to the Australian attack on a fresh green track. We are hopeful, Mohd Shami & Siraj are effective. I think they will be effective…It’s a bold decision…He (Cheteshwar Pujara) is a key member of the side. So are Virat and Shubman Gill, we have a very good batting lineup. It’s a very good all-round side," Farokh Engineer told ANI.

The final is being played at The Oval, where India won their first-ever Test in England back in 1971. Engineer had played a big part in that momentous win with a 59-run knock in the first innings.

India picked a lone spinner in all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, while KS Bharat retained his place as the wicketkeeper ahead of Ishan Kishan.

“It is tough to leave Ashwin out," Rohit said.

“He has been a match-winner for us, it is not a great occasion to leave him out, but you have got to do what is best for the team in the given conditions."

The beaten 2021 finalists have brought back veteran Ajinkya Rahane to bolster their batting lineup against Australia who are playing their first WTC final.

Australia captain Pat Cummins said he too would have preferred to bowl first on a wicket that promised considerable bounce.

Scott Boland replaced injured fast bowler Josh Hazlewood in the Australia squad.