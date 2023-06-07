India vs Australia, WTC Final 2023: London Weather Forecast And The Oval Pitch Report

WTC Final 2023 India vs Australia Weather Report: Team India will hope to end their 10-year-long wait for an ICC trophy when they face Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. The fixture will be played at the Oval in London from June 7 to June 11. Both India and Australia have shown off their dominance in Test cricket over the last two years, clinching the top two spots in the WTC rankings of the 2021-23 cycle. Australia advanced to the final as the top team after winning 11 Tests during this period, while India finished second in the standings with 10 victories to their name. The WTC Final will see both sides shelling out their A-game in a bid to establish their supremacy in the longest form of cricket.

The last time when India and Australia faced off in the Border Gavaskar Trophy, Rohit Sharma and Co prevailed in their own backyard, winning the four-match Test series 2-1. The Indian spinners put up a dominant show on the home surfaces and were hugely credited for the success.

Advertisement

Australia has the upper hand in the overall head-to-head records. In 106 Tests played between these two teams, Australia won 44 games, while India emerged victorious on 32 occasions and the remaining matches ended in a draw.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at The Oval is known for having good pace and bounce, assisting the fast bowlers. Though the scenario could be a bit different in the WTC final as this is the first time a Test is being played at this ground in June, which marks the beginning of summer in England. Spinners can come in handy as the match progresses to the third day and beyond. Batters will need to be extra careful about the swing factor on the green surface.

Weather Report:

Advertisement

The weather in London is expected to be mostly clear during the first three days of the WTC final. The temperature could hover around 11 degrees Celsius to 22 degrees Celsius. The weather could turn more humid in the final two days of the game with light showers being predicted. The ICC has kept June 12 as the reserve day for the big-ticket clash. It will come into effect only if rain or any other extreme weather condition force to delay the proceedings.

Advertisement

India vs Australia WTC Final 2023 Probable XIs:

India Probable XI:

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami