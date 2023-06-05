IND or AUS - Who'll Have Higher Chances to Succeed in WTC Final: Virat Kohli Answers With 'No Home Advantage' Remark

Batting maestro Virat Kohli opened up on playing at the Oval, London in the World Test Championship Final against Australia. Kohli has been on a tour to England thrice in the past he fared well only once while struggled on the other two tours.

Kohli has regained his form and has been scoring consistently well in recent times. He also ended his prolonged century drought in Tests with a century against Australia in the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The 34-year-old feels that the conditions at the Oval will be a bit different than usual and the batters have to show a solid technique and discipline against Australia.

“I think conditions will be a bit more challenging at the Oval, it won’t be a flat wicket which it is known for. We have to play cautiously, need to focus on technique and discipline. We have to use our experience in the conditions which will be presented in front of us. We can enter the WTC final with expectations that the Oval’s pitch is going to play a certain way," Kohli told Star Sports.

The batting maestro further said that playing at a neutral venue makes the contest even for both teams in final of the World Test Championship. He suggested that whichever team manages to adapt to conditions will clinch the title.