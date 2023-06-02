WTC Final Commentators Announced: Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar and Nasser Hussain for English Broadcast

After the whirlwind 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), the focus now shifts to World Test Championship (WTC) final as India will take on Australia at The Oval in south London from June 7.

The official broadcasters of the WTC final announced list of commentators, who will call the action on the field.

The likes of Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar, Matthew Hayden and Nasser Hussain will be English commentators for the world feed, with Harbhajan Singh, Saurav Ganguly, Deep Dasgupta and S. Sreesanth doing the Hindi commentary.

ALSO READ | MSK Prasad Warns Against ‘Pre-determined Mindset’ Like ‘2 Years Ago’ on India’s Playing XI in WTC Final

Apart from Hindi and English, the broadcast will be available in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

List of commentators for the WTC Final:

English - Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar, Matthew Hayden and Nasser Hussain

Hindi - Harbhajan Singh, Saurav Ganguly, Deep Dasgupta and S. Sreesanth

Tamil – Yo Mahesh, S. Ramesh, L. Balaji and S. Sriram

Telugu – Kaushik NC, Ashish Reddy, T. Suman and Kalyan K

Kannada – Vijay Bharadwaj, Srinivasa M, B. Chipli, Pavan Deshpande and Sunil J

ALSO WATCH | MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma: Cricketers Reveal Reasons Behind Their Nicknames

India vs Australia - Full Squads:

Australia - Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

Standby players - Mitch Marsh, Matthew Renshaw

India - Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk)

Standby players - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav

When will WTC Final 2023 Final India vs Australia start?

The India vs Australia WTC Final 2023 will be played from June 7-11 with the toss slated at 02:30 pm (IST) and the first ball to be bowled at 03:00 pm (IST).

Where to watch WTC Final 2023 Final India vs Australia live on television?

The India vs Australia WTC Final 2023 will be live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch WTC Final 2023 Final India vs Australia Live Streaming?

The India vs Australia WTC Final 2023 live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.