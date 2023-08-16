'It’ll Have Some Little Bit of Hiccups Here and There': L Balaji on Jasprit Bumrah's Comeback After Back Surgery

Former India bowler Lakshmipathy Balaji feels that premier paceman Jasprit Bumrah will find everything a bit new on his comeback to competitive cricketer after a long time. Bumrah is all set to make a comeback on the Ireland tour where he will also lead the Indian team in three-match T20I series. India missed his services in the last couple of marquee ICC events - 2022 T20 World Cup and World Test Championship Final 2023.

Bumrah, who underwent a back surgery earlier this year, needs to prove his match fitness on Ireland tour as he last played competitive cricket in September last year.

Advertisement

Balaji, who faced several injury crises during his career, suggested it’s always tough for any bowler to make a strong comeback after back surgery but he backs Bumrah to bounce back.

“Any back surgery, it’ll have some little bit of hiccups here and there. But that is the maximum you can do. For conservative healing, if it has not healed, and you have the surgery option and to take it and then come back, it’s the last stage… So, everything is going to be new (for him), and again getting back, there will be challenges, but that is what makes individuals perform higher," Balaji told Sportstar.

After undergoing surgery on his back, the speedster had to sit out of the IPL 2023 edition as well. He worked at the NCA for his rehabilitation and was bowling full throttle in the nets before he make a comeback in the side.

The Ireland tour will kick-start on August 18 and will go on until August 23, all the games will be played at the Malahide Cricket Club.