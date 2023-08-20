India vs Ireland Live Streaming 2nd T20I: How to Watch India vs Ireland 2nd T20I For Free on TV, Online

IND vs IRE 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Following a rain-affected first game, India and Ireland are set to take on each other in the second T20I on August 20. The match will take place at The Village in Malahide, Dublin at 7:30 PM IST. During the opening T20I, the sky remained mostly overcast in Dublin, resulting in occasional interferences in the on-field proceedings. Indian captain Jasprit Bumrah won the toss and sent the hosts to bat first. Donning the blue for India almost after 11 months, Bumrah announced his comeback in spectacular fashion. The star pacer came with the new ball and sent off two Irish batters in his very first over.

After the top-order faced massive collapse, Curtis Campher took over the charge for Ireland. The 24-year-old played a composed 39-run knock in 33 balls, helping the hosts produce 139 runs in 20 overs. Apart from Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna and Ravi Bishnoi got two wickets under their belts, while Arshdeep Singh scalped one with a pitch-perfect toe-crusher.

Coming to chase, the young opening pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal gave India a strong start. The duo had stitched a 46-run stand when Irish pacer Craig Young dismissed Jaiswal and Tilak Varma in back-to-back deliveries. The newly arrived batter Sanju Samson had just opened his account with a single when rain played spoilsport in Dublin. India ultimately secured a 2-run victory, courtesy of the DLS method.

Ahead of Sunday’s India vs Ireland Second T20I match; here is all you need to know:

What date India vs Ireland Second T20I match will be played?

The India vs Ireland Second T20I match will take place on August 20, Sunday.

Where will the India vs Ireland Second T20I match be played?

The India vs Ireland Second T20I match will be played at The Village in Dublin.

What time will the India vs Ireland Second T20I match begin?

The India vs Ireland Second T20I match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Ireland Second T20I match?

India vs Ireland match will be televised on the Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Ireland Second T20I match?

India vs Ireland match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website in India.

What are the full squads of India and Ireland For the Second T20I?