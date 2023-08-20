India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Probable XIs: Debut for Jitesh Sharma, or Will Jasprit Bumrah Go With Same Team?

India will be facing Ireland in their second T20I game of the ongoing bilateral series. The Men in Blue have secured a lead in the series despite missing big names like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. They will be hoping to build on their win to gain some momentum ahead of the Asia Cup. The second T20I match between India and Ireland will be hosted at the Malahide Cricket Club in Dublin on Sunday, August 20. Ireland will be looking to bounce back from their failed campaign in the World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe.

Ireland lost early wickets in the opening T20I game but the hosts managed to recover, thanks to a brilliant performance from Barry McCarthy who scored 51 runs in 33 balls. Batting first, the Irish side put up a 139-run total. Ace India pacer Jasprit Bumrah made his return to international action in the opening game of the series. He picked up two wickets in the series opener.

Chasing a revised total of 46 runs, Team India claimed a victory by two runs. Jasprit Bumrah’s men are strong favourites to win the second T20I game this weekend. Skipper Bumrah was awarded Man of the Match for his splendid bowling. After bowling four overs, he registered superb figures of 2/24. The third T20I between India and Ireland is scheduled to be played on August 23.

While Jasprit Bumrah’s men picked up a win in the first T20I, it remains to be seen whether they will tinker with the winning combination to give a chance to other youngsters such as Jitesh Sharma, or if the management will stick to the same side.

Check out India vs Ireland Probable XIs:

IND Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi

IRE Probable XI: Paul Stirling (c), Andy Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Benjamin White

India vs Ireland Full Squads