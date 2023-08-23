India vs Ireland 3rd T20I: Will Rain Play Spoilsport? Check Dublin Weather Forecast, The Village Pitch Report

Before going into the highly anticipated Asia Cup, Team India is flying high in their ongoing T20I series in Ireland. They have already sealed the three-match series by clinching victories in the first two games. The Jasprit Bumrah-led young brigade will eye to continue the dominance in the next fixture and round off the Ireland tour on a winning note. The third T20I between India and Ireland will be played at The Village in Dublin on August 23.

Indian batters appeared in swashbuckling form in the previous match, in which the Men in Blue produced 185 runs in 20 overs. The bowlers also demonstrate their quality, restricting the hosts to 152 runs.

Meanwhile, Ireland are yet to find momentum in the home series. Their batting department will need to show more composure to negotiate with the fiery bowling line-up of India. In the opening T20I, Ireland could manage only 139 runs and the situation was quite the same in the following game as well. The Paul Stirling-led side will be desperate to return to the winning ways in the last match to avoid a potential 3-0 whitewash.

Pitch Report:

The wicket at the Village in Dublin is known to be a balanced one where both batters and bowlers are expected to get equal assistance. However, in the last two games, India were mostly in the driver’s seat thanks to a commendable performance from both departments. Pacers were seen enjoying bowling with the new ball, while spinners also got some purchase in the middle overs.

The pitch is predicted to remain the same in the third and final T20I. Captain winning the toss is expected to bat second, considering the results of the previous T20Is played at this venue. Among 17 twenty-over clashes hosted here beforehand, the chasing side has won 9 matches.

Weather Report:

The weather in Dublin is expected to remain mostly cloudy on August 23. There is also 60 percent possibility of rain. So similar to the first game, the third T20I between India and Ireland can see some interruptions due to occasional showers. The temperature could hover around 12 degrees Celsius to 19 degrees Celsius, while the humidity is anticipated to be around 76-86 percent. The wind speed will be around 14 km/h during the 20-over clash.

India and Ireland Full squads For the Third T20I:

India Full Squad: Jasprit Bumrah (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan