India vs Ireland Live Streaming, 1st T20I: How to Watch IND vs IRE 2023 on JioCinema And Sports18

Team India will play in a three-match T20 International series against Ireland starting Friday.

While most of the senior players have been rested, veteran pacer Jasprit Bumrah will lead a second-string unit in the away series, with young opener Ruturaj Gaikwar being appointed as the vice-captain.

On the other hand, Ireland will be led by captain Paul Stirling.

All three matches between India and Ireland will be played at the Malahide Cricket Club (also known as The Village) in Dublin.

The on-field proceedings will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Advertisement

Rising stars like Tilak Varma, Yashasvi Jaiswal will aim to continue their impressive runs while Sanju Samson has to put up a string of consistent performances to cement his place.

India recently suffered 2-3 defeat in a five-match T20I series to West Indies.

They will hope to bounce back this time and return home with a positive result.

Eyes will be on Bumrah who will take the field for an international game almost after 11 months. His form will be vital for India’s chance in the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup.

Among others, Jitesh Sharma and Rinku Singh are on their maiden India tour while Shivam Dube has been recalled.

Ahead of Friday’s 1st T20I match between India and Ireland; here’s all you need to know:

When will the 1st T20I between India and Ireland be played?

The 1st T20I match between India and Ireland will take place on August 18, Friday.

Where will the 1st T20I match India vs Ireland be played?

The 1st T20I match between India and Ireland will be played at The Village in Dublin.

Advertisement

What time will the 1st T20I match between India and Ireland begin?

The 1st T20I match between India and Ireland will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Friday.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Ireland First T20I match?

India vs Ireland match will be televised on the Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Ireland 1st T20I match?

India vs Ireland match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website in India.

Advertisement

What are the full squads of India and Ireland for the 1st T20I?