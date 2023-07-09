'Pakistan Were Too Good, India Always Used to Lose..': PAK Legend's Astonishing Remark

India and Pakistan are set to add the latest chapter to the historic rivalry between the two nations as they gear up to lock horns in the Asia Cup 2023, followed by the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. The last time the two South Asian giants met, it was nearly one year ago at the ICC T20I World Cup in Australia with Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya carrying India to a remarkable victory.

Even though there are still doubts regarding Pakistan’s participation in the ODI World Cup, owing to the Asia Cap fiasco, with the BCCI’s refusal to send the Indian team to Pakistan.

Should the Babar Azam-led unit travel across the border to Indian shores, it would be their first visit to India after 2016. Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has spiced up the rivalry between the two teams even further by making a rather intriguing remark.

Ahead of upcoming India vs Pakistan games in the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup, Razzaq said that the Men in Blue haven’t played against Pakistan much since 1998 because the Men in Green were utterly dominant back then.

“We share mutual respect and friendship. There’s only Indian team that doesn’t play against Pakistan. From 1997-98, they didn’t play much against us because we were too good, India always used to lose," Razzaq told EHCricket.

He continued, “Now, situation has changed, we are in 2023, but we have to change our thinking. No team is big or small, the performance on the day matters."

The Pakistan legend also felt that the two nations should resume their bilateral cricket series, putting aside their differences.

