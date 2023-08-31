India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Clash to Get Cancelled? Huge Threat Looms Large Over Blockbuster Game

Fans are eagerly waiting for the much-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan however, there’s a huge threat that looms large over the blockbuster showdown. Given the past history between the two nations, India and Pakistan no longer play bilateral cricket and thus, fans can only witness the historic rivalry unfold only in ICC events and the Asia Cup.

The Asia Cup 2023 Group A clash between India and Pakistan is scheduled to be played at at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. According to multiple reports, rain could play spoilsport ahead of the meeting between Rohit Sharma’s men as well as Babar Azam and Co.

For the past two days, it has been raining heavily in Pallekle and the weather forecast for Saturday, September 2 does not look good. According to multiple weather apps, there’s a massive 90 percent chance of rain, and thus fans are already fearing for the worst.

In the history of Sri Lankan cricket, the board themselves look to avoid hosting games during the months of August and September. In total, Pallekele has hosted 33 ODIs and from those games, only three games have been played during the monsoon months.

This is a clear indication why not many games are hosted in the Island nation during the months of September and August. The Asian Cricket Council were forced to host 9 games of the Asian Cup in Sri Lanka as BCCI weren’t given the permission from Indian government to travel to Pakistan, the original host of the tournament.

Therefore, the ongoing edition of the continental tournament was agreed to be played in a hybrid model for the first time in history with Pakistan hosting four games while Sri Lanka getting nine matches.

One of those nine fixtures was the India vs. Pakistan Group A game, however, the weather threat looms large over the much-anticipated game. The last time India played Pakistan was in the T20 World Cup last year when India registered a thrilling victory thanks to Virat Kohli’s knock of 83 runs.

