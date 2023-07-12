Trends :IND VS UAERavichandran AshwinShubman GillSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Asia Cup 2023 Schedule Finalised: Where Will India vs Pakistan Clash be Held?

The schedule for the Asia Cup 2023 has been finalised with India to play all their matches in Sri Lanka

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 12:33 IST

New Delhi, India

Rohit Sharma (left) with Babar Azam (AFP Photo)
With BCCI confirming that the Asia Cup 2023 will indeed be played as per the hybrid model, the decks have been cleared for the continental event to be played across Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

As per the model, four matches will be played in Pakistan while the remaining 9 in Sri Lanka with the schedule of the tournament being finalised during a meeting between BCCI secretary Jay Shah and Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Zaka Ashraf.

According to a report, Pakistan will play one home game against Nepal while the other three fixtures will be Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka and Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan.

India will play all their matches in Sri Lanka including against Pakistan

“Our secretary met PCB head Zaka Ashraf and the Asia Cup schedule was finalised and it is on course as it was discussed earlier. There will be four games of league stage in Pakistan, followed by 9 games in Sri Lanka including both India versus Pakistan game and in case a third game if both teams play final," IPL chairman Arun Dhumal told news agency PTI.

As per the report, India could face Pakistan in Dambulla.

Meanwhile, Shah refuted reports claiming he’ll be traveling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup.

“I have not agreed to anything. This is just plain miscommunication. Probably done deliberately or mischievously. I’ll not be making any visit," Jay Shah told News18 CricketNext on Wednesday morning.

Pakistan sports minister had recently given statements regarding their men’s team ODI World Cup matches to be held at a neutral venue after India’s refusal to travel across the border for the Asia Cup.

    • India will host the WC from October 5 with defending champions England taking on New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

    “I want our World Cup matches at neutral venues if India doesn’t want to send its team to Pakistan for Asia Cup. If they have security problems in Pakistan according to the Indian board, then we can also question the security situation in India," Pakistan Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (Sports) Ahsan Mazari had said.

    About the Author

    Feroz Khan

    first published: July 12, 2023, 12:33 IST
    last updated: July 12, 2023, 12:33 IST
