Asia Cup 2023 Schedule Finalised: Where Will India vs Pakistan Clash be Held?

With BCCI confirming that the Asia Cup 2023 will indeed be played as per the hybrid model, the decks have been cleared for the continental event to be played across Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

As per the model, four matches will be played in Pakistan while the remaining 9 in Sri Lanka with the schedule of the tournament being finalised during a meeting between BCCI secretary Jay Shah and Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Zaka Ashraf.

According to a report, Pakistan will play one home game against Nepal while the other three fixtures will be Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka and Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan.

India will play all their matches in Sri Lanka including against Pakistan

“Our secretary met PCB head Zaka Ashraf and the Asia Cup schedule was finalised and it is on course as it was discussed earlier. There will be four games of league stage in Pakistan, followed by 9 games in Sri Lanka including both India versus Pakistan game and in case a third game if both teams play final," IPL chairman Arun Dhumal told news agency PTI.

As per the report, India could face Pakistan in Dambulla.

Meanwhile, Shah refuted reports claiming he’ll be traveling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup.

“I have not agreed to anything. This is just plain miscommunication. Probably done deliberately or mischievously. I’ll not be making any visit," Jay Shah told News18 CricketNext on Wednesday morning.

Pakistan sports minister had recently given statements regarding their men’s team ODI World Cup matches to be held at a neutral venue after India’s refusal to travel across the border for the Asia Cup.