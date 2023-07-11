'Neutral Venue, Security Situation in India': Pakistan Continues Push to Shift 2023 ODI World Cup Matches

The saga of Pakistan’s participation in the 2023 ODI World Cup seemed to have come to a conclusion when the consensus to host this year’s Asia Cup as per hybrid model was reached. However, with the exit of Najam Sethi as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, there’s been a fresh push to reignite the issue.

Pakistan Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (Sports) Ahsan Mazari has reiterated his stance over holding their men’s cricket team’s ODI World Cup matches at a neutral venue should India refuse to travel across the border for Asia Cup.

Neutral Venue

With ICC set to meet in Durban later this week, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Zaka Ashraf will raise the issue of India’s refusal to play in Pakistan.

“Zaka Ashraf will bring up the issue of why can’t Pakistan’s matches in the World Cup be played at neutral venues when the Indian team can’t travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup," Mazari was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Security Concerns

BCCI has maintained it won’t be sending the team to Pakistan owing to Indian government not giving its permission citing the geopolitical tensions between the two neighbours.

PCB initially threatened it would boycott the 2023 ODI World Cup in India should the Asia Cup be moved out of Pakistan.

However, the then PCB chairman Najam Sethi and Asian Cricket Council arrived at a hybrid model according to which five matches will be held in Pakistan while the remaining in Sri Lanka.

“I want our World Cup matches at neutral venues if India doesn’t want to send its team to Pakistan for Asia Cup. If they have security problems in Pakistan according to the Indian board, then we can also question the security situation in India," said Mazari.

Share of ICC Revenue

Citing sources, PTI reports that Ashraf will also plead a case for Pakistan getting a better share of ICC revenues.

Sethi had prepared a case for the ICC to increase Pakistan’s revenue share in the new financial model for member countries.