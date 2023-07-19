'IND-PAK Rivalry Gives a Different Level of Thrill': Dhull & His Boys are Ready to face Pakistan in Colombo

India-Pakistan rivalry on the cricket field is always highly electrifying. For years, the two teams have engaged in some remarkable encounters, producing an optimum dosage of entertainment for cricket fans. On Tuesday, the followers of the game will get to witness yet another mouth-watering contest between the arch-rivals. Match no. 12 of the ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023 will see Yash Dhull-led India A locking horns with Saim Ayub’s Pakistan A at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The India vs Pakistan accompanies pressure and Indian skipper Dhull is very well aware of that. Speaking with the official broadcasters of the tournament, Start Sports, he said the team’s resolve is to effectively handle the pressure, either by embracing the joy of the game or remaining focused under the weight of expectations.

Advertisement

“Pressure will be there for no doubt, but we just have to find out the ways to handle it, whether by enjoying the game or we will take the pressure and thus as a result fail to deliver our best, it totally depends upon us.

“We will enjoy our game like it’s a normal game and also we will not think about the results," Dhull told Star Sports.

Meanwhile, Dhruv Jurel, the wicketkeeper-batter of India A, spoke about the storied history and enthralling nature of the India-Pakistan rivalry. He perceives a standout performance in this match as a significant accomplishment due to the fierce competition between the two nations.

“India-Pakistan has always been a rivalry like it gives a different level of thrill. If anyone plays a good game in these matches, it looks like a big achievement for them because it’s the India- Pakistan match," Jurel said.

Advertisement

Abhishek Sharma, the vice-captain of India A in the tournament, shared his enduring connection to the India-Pakistan rivalry, tracing it back to his childhood as an ardent fan. Recognizing the magnitude of the occasion, he conveyed his excitement and acknowledges the pressure that comes with such a high-profile fixture.