India vs Pakistan Fixture in ICC World Cup 2023 to be Shifted to October 14: Report

The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan clash in the upcoming World Cup 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is set to be preponed by a day. Last week, BCCI secretary Jay Shah informed the media about several changes to be made to the fixtures of the tournament after several full members of the ICC objected to the present schedule. However, he didn’t name the members who asked for the change and neither he mentioned the games whose schedule would be altered.

As reported by India Today, the game between India and Pakistan will be shifted on September 14, a day prior to the original schedule. Further, the dates and times of the matches would be altered in order to decrease the gap to 4-5 days, as Jay Shah stated. However, the BCCI is likely to announce the revised schedule soon.

“Two-three ICC Full Member nations have raised objections regarding the schedule. The teams which have a six-day gap will be reduced and the teams which have a two-day gap will be increased. The logistics team of both BCCI and ICC is working on it. No venue will be changed, only date and time will be changed," Shah said in New Delhi on July 27.