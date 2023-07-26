India vs Pakistan Clash at 2023 ODI World Cup in Ahmedabad Could be Rescheduled: Report

The October 15th clash between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad for the 2023 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup could be rescheduled for another date citing security concerns.

October 15th also happens to be the first day of Navratri which sees Garba nights being organised across Gujarat attracting massive crowd.

As per a report in The Indian Express, the security agencies have advised BCCI to change the itinerary since they will be ‘stretched’ due to Navratri.

A BCCI official says decision regarding it will be taken soon.

“We are mulling the options that we have and a decision will be taken soon. We have been told by the security agencies that a high-profile game like India vs Pakistan, for which thousands of travelling fans are expected to reach Ahmedabad, should be avoided since they will be stretched because of Navratri," a top BCCI official was quoted as saying by the publication on Wednesday.

News agency PTI reports that the clash could be held a day earlier on October 4.

Meanwhile, BCCI secretary Jay Shah has asked the state associations that are hosting World Cup matches to attend a meeting on July 27 in the national capital during which discussions around the security concerns for the Indo-Pak match in Ahmedabad will be held and a new date could be finalised.

“I feel it will be in the best interest of all concerned that we meet again to exchange notes and take stock of any issue which needs discussion and decision. Accordingly, you are hereby requested to attend a meeting of the World Cup hosting associations," the letter sent to all state associations states.

According to various reports, the hotel prices in Ahmedabad have seen a sharp rise ever since the schedule for the marquee event was announced last month.