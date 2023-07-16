Virender Sehwag Was Easiest to Dismiss, Most Difficult to Bowl at Was Rahul Dravid: Former Pakistan Cricketer

Former Pakistan cricketer Naved-ul-Hasan made a bold claim about the easiest batter to dismiss from the Indian team during his playing days. India and Pakistan have not played bilateral cricket for almost a decade but the two cricketing powerhouses share a great rivalry on the field. They played several historic contests against each other which involved some memorable incidents.

Naved recalled one such incident as he recalled dismissing destructive India opener Virender Sehwag during Pakistan’s 2004-05 tour to India.

Also Read | ‘On the Field He is Still The Same, Off the Field He Was Always Calm’: Yuzvendra Chahal on Virat Kohli

Advertisement

The former Pakistan pacer walked down memory lane to recall the match where Sehwag was looking in good touch smashing the bowlers.

“I will tell you an incident. There was a match where Sehwag was playing on 85. I am talking about the 2004-05 series which we won going there. I was the player of the tournament. The series was such that we were trailing 2-0. It was a best-five series. In the third match of the series, Sehwag was hitting big. They almost scored 300 and Sehwag was nearing 85. I asked Inzy bhai to give me the ball. I bowled a slow bouncer," Naved-ul-Hasan said on Nadir Ali’s podcast.

Naved revealed how he got into Sehwag’s mind by saying some mean things which actually worked in Pakistan’s favour.

“I went up to him and said ‘You don’t know how to play. Had you been in Pakistan, I don’t think you would have ever made it to the international team," he added.

The former Pakistan cricketer said he outsmarted Sehwag with a back-of-the-hand slower ball and he tried to hit but missed out.

“He said a few things back to me. On my way back I told Inzi bhai ‘Next ball, he is getting out’. He was surprised. I bowled a back-of-the-hand slower ball, and an infuriated Sehwag tried to hit it big but holed out. The wicket was so important that we won that match. These are certain tricks of the fast bowler," he further added.