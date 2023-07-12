India vs West Indies Highlights, 1st Test Day 1 Updates: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal Put IND on Top at Stumps

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari, Feroz Khan & Ritayan Basu
Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 03:49 IST
Roseau, Dominica
India vs West Indies Updates: With more than an hour available for batting skipper Rohit Sharma (30 batting, 65 balls) and debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal (40 batting, 73 balls) added 80 runs for the opening stand to bring down first innings deficit to 70 going into second day. Alick Athanaze and Jason Holder looked to revive the West Indies innings after they lose five wickets early but failed and were bundled out for 150. Athanaze played confidently on his debut and hit boundaries at regular intervals during his 47-run knock. Ravichandran Ashwin was the standout performer with a five-wicket haul.
Catch all the action from Day 1 of the first Test between India and West Indies from Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica on the JioCinema app.
STUMPS! Sensational batting from Yashasvi Jaiswal (40*) and Rohit Sharma (30*) put India on top at the end of Day 1. Jaiswal and Rohit looked in complete control against a weak West Indies bowling line-up. Meanwhile, the West Indies batters also struggled miserably on Day 1 and were bundled out for just 150. Ravichandran Ashwin was the star of the match with a five-wicket haul. India 80/0 at stumps, trail West Indies (150) by 70 runs
Jason Holder pitched it full and Yashasvi Jaiswal drives it well for another boundary. Good run rate from India thus far in the innings. Apart from a couple of false shots, the Indian openers completely stamped their authority over the Windies bowlers. IND 74/0
A maiden over from Jason Holder and India won’t mind it much. The important thing for India is to lose any wicket. Yashasvi Jaiswal now looks in total control here while Rohit Sharma is also confident with their approach. IND 68/0 in 18 overs
A tight over from Jomel Warrican as only one run came off it. India will try to end the day without losing any wicket as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma might not take any risk in these final overs. IND 68/0
Rain has stopped as the players are back in the middle. Jason Holder will complete his over.
It’s raining heavily at the moment and the umpires have decided to stop the play at the moment. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma are taking the walk towards the pavilion with India 66/0 in 15.5 overs at the moment. It is highly likely that we might not see any more action from here on. IND 66/0
Yashasvi Jaiswal finds another boundary as the West Indies bowlers are finding it difficult to ask tough questions to the Indian openers. Excellent start for India and they are at the top with Windies looking clueless. It looks like a David vs Goliath battle with very less chances of an upset. IND 65/0 in 15 overs
Yashasvi Jaiswal cut it hard to collect another boundary here. Rahkeem Cornwall is getting the turn from the surface and he might turn out to be a danger for India in the coming overs. Six runs came off his over. IND 60/0 in 14 overs
Rohit Sharma connected a six to help India cross the 50-run mark. A solid opening stand thus far. Both Rohit and Yashasvi Jaiswal look solid with their approach but the southpaw needs to be a bit patient in terms of attacking the bowlers. IND 54/0 in 13 overs
A fine straight drive from Rohit Sharma to collect a boundary. Shot of the day so far. Excellent timing from the Hitman to help it reach a boundary. Six runs came off it. IND 45/0 in 11 overs
Yashasvi Jaiswal is looking to play aggressively against Rahkeem Cornwall. He went for a couple of aerial shots and then switched to sweep to take a single. Three runs came off Cornwall’s over. IND 39/0 in 10 overs
Spin into the attack quite early. Yashasvi Jaiswal played a sweep shot to hit a boundary. Five runs came off Rahkeem Cornwall as the Indian openers are looking to play their shots to put West Indies on the backfoot. IND 32/0 in 8 overs
Yashasvi Jaiswal finally opens his account and hit a boundary to open his run account in international cricket. It was short and wide and he hits it at the backward point to collect a boundary. IND 26/0 in 6 overs
Yashasvi Jaiswal is feeling some pressure now as he has faced 12 balls and yet to open his account. He needs to get the first run quickly to ease off some pressure from his shoulders. IND 20/0 in 5 overs
Rohit Sharma is looking to play his shots and not shying away to punish the poor shots. He hit Kemar Roach for another one. A good start from, India but Yashasvi Jaiswal is yet to open his account. IND 14/0 in 3 overs
A good over for India as ten runs came off it. Rohit Sharma hit a boundary but he also survived a LBW call courtesy umpire’s call. After a failure in WTC Final, the pressure is also on Rohit Sharma to play a big knock with the bat. IND 10/0 in 2 overs
A maiden over from Kemar Roach to start the proceedings. Yashasvi Jaiswal looked solid but failed to open his account in the first over. He has a good experience of domestic cricket and will take things easily here. IND 0/0
New India opening pair - Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal are in the middle. Kemar Roach has the ball in hand.
OUT! It’s done and dusted for West Indies in the first innings. Shubman Gill claimed a fine catch at the sweeper cover to dismiss Jomel Warrican. Ravichandran Ashwin claimed another five-wicket haul to prove why he is still one of the best in business. Poor batting from West Indies as they failed to put up any fight. West Indies 150 all-out in first innings
Ravichandran Ashwin is in search of another five-wicket haul and West Indies have only one wicket in hand now. Rahkeem Cornwall should face the most deliveries from here and he needs to go for his shots. WI 148/9
OUT! Ravindra Jadeja strikes again and dismisses Kemar Roach as West Indies nine down here. Excellent from Jadeja as he trapped Roach in front of the wicket to provide a crucial breakthrough. WI 147/9 in 61.3 overs
A couple of tight overs as only one run came off the last two. The two batters can’t go into the shell as they need to play their shots here to show some fightback here. IND 147/8 in 61 overs
Rahkeem Cornwall started the final session with a boundary. West Indies tailenders need to bat freely to add more runs to the scoreboard. He hit another one on the fourth ball as nine runs came off it. WI 146/8
Rahkeem Cornwall and Kemar Roach are back in the middle for the final session of the day. Ravichandran Ashwin has the ball in hand.
Another session where India displayed their domination courtesy Ravichandran Ashwin who claimed two more to make it four for the innings thus far. Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj also picked one each in the session to put West Indies on the mat. Sensational bowling from India as they hunted in the pack to hurt Windies. West Indies 137/8 at Tea
A tight over from Ravichandran Ashwin as India look to wrap the Windies’ innings before the Tea break. Only one or two over left in this session and West Indies need to survive them to show some fightback. WI 137/8
OUT! Ravichandran Ashwin gets another one and dismissed Alick Athanaze to stop him to score a half-century on his debut innings. Ashwin mixed his line and lengths now to cause trouble for Athanaze and in the end managed to get the better of him for 47. WI 129/8 in 55 overs
OUT! Another one bites the dust here as Ravichandran Ashwin dismisses Alzarri Joseph for 4. West Indies seven down here as they are struggling to give a fight to India. It seems like Alick Athanaze is fighting the lone battle here for West Indies. WI 124/7 in 52.4 overs
Mohammed Siraj continued to cause trouble for West Indies with his short balls. Only one run came off the over. India need more wickets here to pull back in the game. WI 123/6 in 52 overs
West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and elected to bat first against India at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica. India had debut caps to Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan. Shubman Gill will bat at the number 3 spot while Kishan replaced KS Bharat as the new wicketkeeper for India.
The Rohit Sharma-led India will begin their World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 cycle and enter the transition phase in red-ball cricket with young Yashasvi Jaiswal all set to make his debut for the country as the team faces a wounded West Indies in the two-Test series, beginning in Dominica on Wednesday.
While India will be playing their first Test after their WTC Final loss against Australia, West Indies are coming off a shocking elimination from the ODI World Cup Qualifiers. There are plenty of challenges for both sides and they will be eager to prove themselves.
India are tipped to name Jaiswal in the XI, off the back of a prolific stretch in domestic cricket in all three formats. Averaging over 80 in his first 26 First Class innings, Jaiswal made 265 in the second innings of the Duleep Trophy Final last year, also enjoying a strong year of white-ball cricket, hitting 625 runs in the 2023 IPL, at an average of 48 and a strike rate of 163.61.
The left-handed batter was given his first taste of senior international cricket as a stand-by squad member for India’s World Test Championship 2023 Final tilt against Australia and now he looks all set for his debut.
Veteran Cheteshwar Pujara’s ouster from the team has created a slot at No.3. and Jaiswal is likely to bat at that position. However, the talented Mumbai batter usually plays as an opener, so it will be interesting to see whether Shubhman Gill drops down to No 3. or continue batting at the top with captain Rohit Sharma.
During the two-match series, eyes will be on the seniors Rohit, Virat Kohli, and Ajinkya Rahane, as they move closer to the end of their careers than the middle.
While Rohit has been good with the bat in Test cricket, his captaincy has been under severe criticism by former cricketers. A solid performance in the Caribbean with both and captain with him that much-needed confidence in the ODI World Cup year.
On the other hand, former skipper Kohli also struggled with his batting form in Test cricket in the last few matches, averaging below 30. The 34-year-old will look to re-discover his mojo to serve Indian cricket for a longer duration.
Meanwhile, Rahane, who has made the most of a second chance of his own and retained his spot after a strong showing in the WTC Final with his scores of 89 and 46 while batting at No.5, will look to continue his good work.
The 35-year-old is also ready to deputise Rohit Sharma once again having been relieved of his role and spot in the team throughout parts of 2021 and 2022.
It will be also interesting to see whether Srikar Bharat retains his place as a wicketkeeper batter in the playing XI or India give debut to Ishan Kishan. While Bharat is a better option with the gloves, his batting doesn’t give that confidence while Kishan brings that aggressive intent with his bat.
On the bowling side too, there is an opening for a different face to make a difference, with quick Mohammed Shami requesting to be rested for the Caribbean series.
With India moving on from Ishant Sharma, uncertainty over Jasprit Bumrah’s ambition in Test cricket and Umesh Yadav being either injured or dropped, the Rahul Dravid-coached side is also going for a transition in the bowling dept.
India’s pace attack on the Test tour of the West Indies carries a total experience of 88 Test wickets between them with Mohammed Siraj, the leader of the pack, having 52. So, India may opt for multiple spin options in Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel while the likes of Shardul Thakur, Mukesh Kumar and Jaydev Unadkat could squeeze into the side to join Siraj in a shuffled pace attack.
On the other hand, despite their failure to qualify for the ODI World Cup, West Indies are a potent threat at home. They have beaten England in successive home series, drawn with Sri Lanka and Pakistan, but have been dominated by India and South Africa.
West Indies have that quality in their pace attack, which can rattle Indian batters. Kemar Roach is among the top-five wicket-takers for West Indies, Shannon Gabriel is headed towards the top 10, the allrounder Jason Holder averages under 30 with the ball, and Alzarri Joseph is nearing his prime.
If West Indies prepare a pace-friendly pitch and manage to take India’s spinners out of the equation, they can put visitors in trouble in the series. And hosts will need their batters to step up and put on a big total on the board.
News18 Live Blog Team