IND vs WI 2nd ODI Highlights: Shai Hope, Keacy Carty Solid Stand Thump India, Windies Win by 6 Wickets

Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill stitched a 90-run opening stand but once Gudakesh Motie found the breakthrough in the 17over, the Indian batting started to fall apart. The men in blue were 5 down for 113 till the 25over when rain interrupted the game for the first time. The showers stopped the play again in the 38over and India were 8 down till then with a score of 167. Meanwhile, Mukesh Kumar, who made his debut in the first ODI, got his maiden runs and went off the mark with a boundary. But he was also the last Indian batter to get dismissed. Kuldeep Yadav remained unbeaten for 8 off 23. For the Windies, Romario Shepherd registered his best ODI bowling figures – 3/36 in 9.5 overs while Motie also bagged a three-wicket haul. Jayden Seales (1/28) and Yannic Cariah (1/25) picked a wicket apiece.

Earlier, West Indies won the toss and ask India to bat in the second ODI in Barbados. Interestingly, India rested Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for this game. Hardik Pandya takes charge of the team and says that the two stalwarts have been playing continuous cricket and hence, were given a break.

Also, the team needed to answer a few questions thus the changes made. Sanju Samson and Axar Patel come in as replacements. West Indies, on the other hand, have also made a couple of changes: Powell & Drakes out while Alzarri Joseph and Keacy Carty are in.

During their five-wicket win over West Indies in the ODI series opener at Kensington Oval, India rejigged their batting line-up in a bid to experiment ahead of the World Cup in a modest chase of 115. That experiment saw Virat Kohli not batting at all, with Shardul Thakur batting at six while captain Rohit Sharma chose to come at seven.

For India, apart from presenting them a chance to seal the ODI series, it is also another opportunity for them to experiment from the second ODI at the same venue yet again and see where various players stand in the lead-up to the mega event.

Ishan Kishan did well as an opener in top-scoring with 52, but could bat in the middle-order or maybe India can give a look-in to Sanju Samson. Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja showed left-arm spin mastery to bamboozle West Indies, but whether the visitors give a chance to Yuzvendra Chahal in Saturday’s match, it remains to be seen.

On a pitch where spinners picked 15 wickets, it could well be a case of trial by spin for the West Indies batters, who were just not there with the required intent in Thursday’s game, which would have disappointed head coach Daren Sammy, tasked with rebuilding the side post the non-qualification for the World Cup.

Captain Shai Hope, who top-scored with 43 even as others flattered to deceive, will be hoping for some support and application from the rest of the batters.

Suppose the batting order, which also includes the big-hitting Shimron Hetmyer, steps up. In that case, West Indies can get a respectable total and challenge Indian batters through their bowlers, especially the impressive spin duo of Yannic Cariah and Gudakesh Motie.

All can go well if the rain stays away, which is predicted during the match time.