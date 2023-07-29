IND vs WI 2nd ODI Highlights: Shai Hope, Keacy Carty Solid Stand Thump India, Windies Win by 6 Wickets

Curated By: Aakash Biswas & Ritayan Basu
Last Updated: July 30, 2023, 03:29 IST
Barbados
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Highlights: West Indies defeated India by 6 wickets to level the series 1-1. Shai Hope’s unbeaten 63 off 80 balls and Keacy Carty’s 48 not-out outsmarted India’s bowling attack in the tricky chase of 182. Shardul Thakur was the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of 3 for 42 while Kuldeep Yadav (1 for 30) bagged a wicket. Earlier, the hosts bundled out India for 181 in 40.5 overs despite the visitors getting a good start after being asked to bat first.
West Indies captain Shai Hope played the sheet anchor role to perfection in taking his team to a series-levelling six-wicket victory over India in the second One-Day International of a three-match series at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday.
After his bowlers capitalised on a helpful pitch and an unconvincing India batting effort to dismiss their opponents for 181 off 40.5 overs, Hope’s unbeaten 63 and the support of Keacy Carty (48 not out) in an unbroken fifth-wicket partnership of 91 ended a nine-match run of defeats to India in ODIs spanning four years.
It was also a swift comeback in the wake of the Caribbean side’s dispiriting five-wicket loss in the opening match at the same venue on Thursday and sets the stage for the series decider on Tuesday at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.
Fifty for Shai Hope. A hard-fought half-century, moreover, the captain’s knock. Runs didn’t come easy on this pitch but Hope stood tall for his team and capitalised on every opportunity to score. Windies are 31 runs away from victory.
Fifty-run partnership between Shai Hope and Keacy Carty for the fifth wicket and the Windies look to be in a great position. They need just 40-odd runs to win this game.
Short ball from Shardul Thakur, Shai Hope goes for the hook but gets beaten. The bowler appeals for a caught behind, so does the keeper and Jadeja says he heard something. India reviews the decision but only to lose it.
What just happened there? Keacy Carty misses the shot off Jadeja’s delivery and Isha Kishan whips the bails off and appeals. But umpire Gregory Brathwaite denies going upstairs. The TV replays show that Ishan was late by a fraction as the foot was lifted after the bails came off.
100 runs on the board for the West Indies. Shai Hope leads the chase with a gritty 29 off 39 while Keacy Carty is batting on 4 off 18 balls.
Axar Patel begins his spell with a maiden over. The southpaw didn’t impress with the bat in hand but will now look for some wickets so as to help India win this low-socring affair.
Kuldeep Yadav gets the crucial wicket of Shimron Hetmyer. The latter was already struggling to pick the Chinaman bowler and finally gets beaten by a googly. The ball rushes off the peach, goes past the edge and rams into the stumps.
Ravindra Jadeja comes into the attack and ends his first over with five singles. The runs keep coming in for West Indies and India are desperately looking to get a breakthrough.
15 overs have been bowled and West Indies have posted 84 runs in the chase of 181. They are three men down but very much in the hunt with 7 wickets in their hands and 98 runs more required.
Shai Hope dropped for 13 by Sanju Samson at short leg. Hope flicks a length delivery from Kuldeep Yadav straight to Samson but the ball hit his ribs before he could bring his hands to it. Chance missed!!
‘Lord’ Shardul is back with his bag of tricks and Alick Athanaze is his third victim. The short ball does the magic again. The Windies batter looks to pull but wasn’t in a position to play the shot. Gets a thick top-edge that goes high up in the air and Ishan Kishan makes no mistake in grabbing that.
Spinner in action and Kuldeep Yadav begins his spell. The Chinaman bowler does a great job, barring a boundary. A thick outside edge off Shai Hopes willow that nutmegged Ishan Kishan.
Shai Hope goes off the mark with a maximum. Short ball, clocking 146.3 kph, Hope connects and whips it over deep backward for six runs.
Thakur strikes again and traps Brandon King in front. This was pitched up, shaped back in to beat King’s defence. The Windies opener goes for the review. Rapped on the pads, hawkeye shoes no bat involved and the ball hitting the stumps.
Thakur beats Kyle Mayers with his own strength. Despite getting hit for a six down the leg side in the first ball, Shardul continued bowling on the same line and gets his prey. Short ball, Mayers looks to flic again but gets beaten by the pace. This one flies off the gloves and Umran Malik takes the catch at short fine leg.
Brandon Kings fires back-to-back boundaries against Umran Malik and completes 1000 runs in ODIs. The Indian attack is under the pump and Umran also faces the heat.
Pandya to Mayers - FOUR! Kyle Mayers has been on fire today. Earlier, he bowled a wonderful spell with the bowl and now smashing all around the park with the bat in hand. This one was short, Mayers picks up perfectly and plays through deep backward square leg for four runs.
What a shot, this. A no-look six from the Windies opener. Pandya bowls a back of a length, Mayers stays put and dispatches it over deep square leg. Beautiful stroke play!!
Mukesh makes a good comeback after an expensive start. Just 2 runs from his next over. Pandya too bowled well, conceding just 3 off his second.
Mukesh Kumar is in his first over and gets harsh treatment from Kyle Mayers. The Windies all-rounder smashes back-to-back boundaries, giving a great start to his team in a tricky chase of 182. An expensive over for Mukesh who is playing just the second game of his ODI career. 11 runs from the 2nd over
Mayers goes off the mark with a boundary. Length ball by Pandya, Mayers goes after with full face of the bat and plays through covers.
Players take the field as the second innings begins. Kyle Mayers and Brandon King walk out to bat. Stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya opens India’s bowling attack.
Romario Shepherd registered his best ODI bowling figures – 3/36 in 9.5 overs while Motie also bagged a three-wicket haul as West Indies bowled out India for 181. Ishan Kishan top-scored with 55. West Indies need 182 to win
Maiden runs for Mukesh Kumar in ODIs. Goes off the mark with a boundary. Length delivery outside off, Mukesh throws his bat at it and gets an outside edge through thirdman for four runs.
Umran Malik looks clear the fence after the rain break but holes it out to Keacy Carty. Short ball, Umran pulls but finds a man at deep square leg. India 9 down
The rain has stopped the play again. The players are back in their dressing rooms and the covers are on. The interruption came right after Alzarri Joseph trapped Shardul Thakur in front. The latter reviewed the decision but found three reds on the ball tracker. The ball beat the inside edge and was crashing into the stumps. Shardul walks back after scoring 16 off 22.
Shardul Thakur shifts gears and gathers much-needed boundaries. He counterattacks, especially Romario Shepherd, with a flurry of boundaries and has collected 2 of them so far.
Suryakumar departs. Motie bowls it short that turns away with an extra bounce. SKY looks to cut it towards backward point but can’t keep it low. Alick Athanaze once again does it for the Windies.
Romario Shepherd adds to India’s woes by removing Ravindra Jadeja. Scrambled seam, Jadeja attempts a low pull but gets the leading edge. The ball goes up in the air but not enough elevation. Yannic Cariah takes an easy catch deep backward square.
Earlier, West Indies won the toss and ask India to bat in the second ODI in Barbados. Interestingly, India rested Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for this game. Hardik Pandya takes charge of the team and says that the two stalwarts have been playing continuous cricket and hence, were given a break.
Also, the team needed to answer a few questions thus the changes made. Sanju Samson and Axar Patel come in as replacements. West Indies, on the other hand, have also made a couple of changes: Powell & Drakes out while Alzarri Joseph and Keacy Carty are in.
During their five-wicket win over West Indies in the ODI series opener at Kensington Oval, India rejigged their batting line-up in a bid to experiment ahead of the World Cup in a modest chase of 115. That experiment saw Virat Kohli not batting at all, with Shardul Thakur batting at six while captain Rohit Sharma chose to come at seven.
For India, apart from presenting them a chance to seal the ODI series, it is also another opportunity for them to experiment from the second ODI at the same venue yet again and see where various players stand in the lead-up to the mega event.
Ishan Kishan did well as an opener in top-scoring with 52, but could bat in the middle-order or maybe India can give a look-in to Sanju Samson. Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja showed left-arm spin mastery to bamboozle West Indies, but whether the visitors give a chance to Yuzvendra Chahal in Saturday’s match, it remains to be seen.
On a pitch where spinners picked 15 wickets, it could well be a case of trial by spin for the West Indies batters, who were just not there with the required intent in Thursday’s game, which would have disappointed head coach Daren Sammy, tasked with rebuilding the side post the non-qualification for the World Cup.
Captain Shai Hope, who top-scored with 43 even as others flattered to deceive, will be hoping for some support and application from the rest of the batters.
Suppose the batting order, which also includes the big-hitting Shimron Hetmyer, steps up. In that case, West Indies can get a respectable total and challenge Indian batters through their bowlers, especially the impressive spin duo of Yannic Cariah and Gudakesh Motie.
All can go well if the rain stays away, which is predicted during the match time.
News18 Live Blog Team