India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: West Indies 86/1 at Stumps, Trail India by 352 Runs

Jadeja remained unbeaten on 36 and gave able support to the former India captain during their stand to revive India’s innings.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma (80) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (57) gave India a perfect start as they shared a 139-run stand but the runs dried up in the afternoon as West Indies got rid of the two openers, Shubman Gill (10) and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (8).

After tea, Kohli played with the exaggerated caution of a man keen to leave a significant mark on the 500th international match. His unbeaten 87 (161 balls, eight fours) with the support of Jadeja (36 not out) put India back in command.

Overall, 84 overs were bowled on the opening day. Kohli, who got off the mark with a straight drive after consuming 20 dot balls, will go into day two just 14 runs shy of his first hundred in an overseas Test since December 2018.

“It felt like the heavens came down because not much was happening out there,” said an exhausted Gabriel, reflecting on his lone wicket of the day.

“We were all over the shop in the first session and worked out our plans a lot better at lunch and got the reward. On a pitch like this, with hardly anything in it for the bowlers, we’re happy to have taken four wickets.”

This is the 100th Test match between the West Indies and India since the first was played in Delhi in November, 1948 at the start of the Caribbean side’s historic inaugural tour to the sub-continent.

Despite being winless against their opponents for more than 21 years, the West Indies still lead India 30-23 in Test victories across the 99 matches.