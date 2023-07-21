India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: West Indies 86/1 at Stumps, Trail India by 352 Runs

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari
Last Updated: July 22, 2023, 03:10 IST
Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago
Live Score IND vs WI 2nd Test Updates: Hello and welcome to our live blog of India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 2 match from Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. Batting maestro Virat Kohli will look to complete his 29th Test century as he will resume batting from 87* in his 500th international match. Kohli looked in good control on the Day 1 of second Test and took his time before taking on the West Indies bowlers. He shared a crucial 106-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja in the final session to help India recover from the four blows they suffered in the second session.
West Indies finish with 86/1 at Stumps on Day 2, captain Kraigg Brathwaite batting at 37 off 128 balls, Kirk McKenzie batting at 14 off 25, WI duo will look to continue action on Day 3. The hosts trail India by 352 runs. Thanks for tuning in today, do come around tomorrow for Day 3.
That’s stumps on Day 2, there was half a chance on the last ball of the over from Ravindra Jadeja, captain Brathwaite almost nearly stumped out by Ishan Kishan however, he got inside the crease in the nick of time. West Indies thus end play on Day 2 at 86/1, they trail India by 352 runs.
West Indies reach 86/1 after 40 overs, they are putting up a fight against the Indian team. Kirk McKenzie has looked positive since joining his captain Kraigg Brathwaite, who is batting at 37, McKenzie at 14 off 25.
West Indies certainly fighting back with all of their might, grit and determination. Kirk McKenzie smashes a maximum against Ravichandran Ashwin, 7 runs from the over, WI reach 81/1.
West Indies trail India by 364 runs, they reach 74/1 after 37 overs. Ravindra Jadeja bowled yet another maiden over once again, Windies captain Kraigg Brathwaite going strong at 36, McKenzie batting at 3 off 8.
West Indies have fought back valiantly, they reach 71/0 after 34 overs, trailing India by 367 runs. Chanderpaul and Brathwaite cruising along very nicely. India still searching for their first wicket.
Both West Indies openers Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Kraigg Brathwaite get boundaries against Mohammed Siraj as Rohit Sharma turns to his trusted pacer once again, India in dire search of wickets. WI reach 70/0 after 32 overs.
West Indies reach 59/0 after 30 overs, captain Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul keep their team ticking. Another maiden over from Ravindra Jadeja meanwhile, West Indies trail India by 379 runs.
Captain Kraigg Brathwaite and his fellow opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul going strong, a maiden over from Ravindra Jadeja followed by another maiden from Ravichandran Ashwin. WI showing good patience as they reach 57/0 after 27 overs.
West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite is nearing his fifty, WI reach 55/0 after 24 overs. Brathwaite is batting at 35 off 81 balls, Chanderpaul at 18 off 67. They still trail India by 383 runs.
Fifty up for West Indies as Rohit Sharma turns to Ravindra Jadeja, the Indian spinner gives away just 1 run, that’s enough for the WI to reach fifty partnership between their openers.
West Indies 49/0 after 21 overs, this has been a promising start from the hosts, just 1 run short of the 50-mark. 2 runs in the over from Ravichandran Ashwin, Chanderpaul batting at 18 off 64. Kraigg Brathwaite at 29 off 64.
Back-to-back boundaries from Tagernarine Chanderpaul, two crucial boundaries on the last two balls of the over, WI reach 44/0 after 19 overs. Kraigg Brathwaite batting at 26 off 55 balls, Chanderpaul at 17 off 60.
The ball has been changed twice, a couple of times already. Meanwhile, West Indies continue to fight out the challenge posed by the Indian bowlers. They reach 36/0 after 18 overs, trail India by 402 runs. Still a huge mountain to climb, but Brathwaite and Chanderpaul off to a promising start.
West Indies batters Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagernarine Chanderpaul continue to frustrate the Indian bowlers, no wickets so far for India. West Indies not scoring runs freely but they are just about holding on. WI 29/0 after 16 overs, they trail India by 409 runs.
Mukesh Kumar starts his Test career for Indian team with a maiden over, West Indies reach 25/0 after 14 overs. Kraigg Brathwaite batting at 19 off 45, Tagernarine Chanderpaul at 6 off 39.
Good start this from West Indies, a maiden over from Ravichandran Ashwin, WI reach 25/0 after 13 overs. They trail India by 413 runs, and finally Indian captain Rohit Sharma turns to debutant Mukesh Kumar.
Indian captain Rohit Sharma turns to Ravichandran Ashwin as the Indian pacers Jaydev Unadkat and Mohammed Siraj failed to trouble Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Kraigg Brathwaite. WI reach 23/0 after 11 overs, just a solitary run from Ashwin’s maiden over.
West Indies reach 20/0 after 9 overs, been a very nice patient start from the hosts, captain Kraigg Brathwaite and his fellow opener Chanderpaul both looking to give respect to the conditions.
West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite gets a boundary on the first ball of the 7th over by Mohammed Siraj, WI trail by 425 runs. 5 runs from the over, Brathwaite batting at 10 off 23, Chanderpaul at 3 off 19.
West Indies openers Tagenarine Chanderpaul and captain Kraigg Brathwaite are showing good discipline, leaving out majority of the balls, a maiden over from Mohammed Siraj, WI reach 7/0 after 5 overs.
West Indies with a steady start, they reach 5/0 after 3 overs, trailing India by 433 runs. Kraigg Brathwaite batting at 3 off 12, Chanderpaul at 2 off 7.
Both Tagenarine Chanderpaul and WI captain Kraigg Brathwaite get underway in the second over from Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar the debutant will have to wait a bit for his chance. West Indies reach 2/0 after 2 overs.
A maiden over to start with from Mohammed Siraj, West Indies look to start cautiously, Chanderpaul and Brathwaite know they will have to ride out the storm and fend off this challenge from Indian bowlers.
After a gruelling time on the field, West Indies finally will get the chance to bat on Day 2, India dismissed for 438 after 128 overs. Virat Kohli top scored for India at 121, and early Tea has been taken.
Ravichandran Ashwin completes his fifty and now he’s looking to go all guns blazing, trying to collect as many runs as possible. The Indian batter gets two boundaries back to back and reaches his fifty. Another boundary for Ashwin before he gets dismissed, India all out for 438.
Mohammed Siraj departs without opening his account, India lose their ninth wicket, Siraj gets dismissed LBW, a huge appeal from Warrican who gets his 3rd wicket. Mukesh Kumar on his debut comes out to bat. India 426/9.
Ravichandran Ashwin keeps India ticking, grabs a boundary on the first ball of the over against Kemar Roach, ramp shot and the ball goes towards the fence. India reach 425/8 after 126 overs.
Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma (80) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (57) gave India a perfect start as they shared a 139-run stand but the runs dried up in the afternoon as West Indies got rid of the two openers, Shubman Gill (10) and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (8).
After tea, Kohli played with the exaggerated caution of a man keen to leave a significant mark on the 500th international match. His unbeaten 87 (161 balls, eight fours) with the support of Jadeja (36 not out) put India back in command.
Overall, 84 overs were bowled on the opening day. Kohli, who got off the mark with a straight drive after consuming 20 dot balls, will go into day two just 14 runs shy of his first hundred in an overseas Test since December 2018.
“It felt like the heavens came down because not much was happening out there,” said an exhausted Gabriel, reflecting on his lone wicket of the day.
“We were all over the shop in the first session and worked out our plans a lot better at lunch and got the reward. On a pitch like this, with hardly anything in it for the bowlers, we’re happy to have taken four wickets.”
This is the 100th Test match between the West Indies and India since the first was played in Delhi in November, 1948 at the start of the Caribbean side’s historic inaugural tour to the sub-continent.
Despite being winless against their opponents for more than 21 years, the West Indies still lead India 30-23 in Test victories across the 99 matches.
News18 Live Blog Team