IND vs WI, 2nd Test Day 2: Virat Kohli Departs After Century as India 373/6 at Lunch

Virat Kohli made his 5000th international match a memorable one by hitting his 76th Test century as India reach 373 for 6 at Lunch on the second day of the second Test against West Indies on Friday. Kohli reached the triple-digit mark with a fine boundary and celebrated it calmly by bowing down followed by kissing the wedding ring on his neckchain. However, a direct throw from Alzarri Joseph ended his stay in the middle.

He scored a polished 121 in 206 balls, his 29th in the longest format, which was laced with 11 fours. The batting maestro looked in total control during his knock despite starting a bit slow and went on to add 159 runs for the fifth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja (61 off 152 balls).

Both were dismissed in quick succession as Kohli fell short of his crease and West Indies’ best bowler Kemar Roach (2/86 in 19 overs) accounted for Jadeja.

The two wickets put pressure on the Indian team but Ishan Kishan released it by hitting three boundaries to keep the scoreboard moving,

At the break, Ravichandran Ashwin (6 batting) had batter-keeper Ishan Kishan (18 batting) for company as India, after a poor post-lunch session on the first day, are well on their way to a healthy first innings total.

However, the first session on second day belonged to Kohli, who was hardly troubled by any of the West Indies pacers, having taken 77 runs in singles, doubles and triples apart from the 11 boundaries in all.

The satisfaction of scoring his first overseas Test hundred in half a decade was palpable, having last scored a ton on foreign soil in Perth in 2018.

The Queens Park Oval track is certainly way better for strokeplay compared to first Test venue of Windsor Park in Dominica. One could hit through the line even though there were deliveries that were gripping off the surface and some that stopped and came onto the bat.

Kohli’s greatness lay in his game awareness as the cornerstone of his innings was 45 singles and 13 doubles in energy sapping conditions.

He would be pleased because as many as nine of his 11 boundaries were hit on the off-side with the signature cover drive coming out of his closet time and again.

To his relief, the absence of off-break Rahkeem Cornwall did make things a bit easier as Jomel Warrican, despite his restrictive lines, did not get a lot of purchase off the surface.

Most of the deliveries come in with the angle and it was easier to just tickle it off his hips for singles and doubles.